France will see the primary spherical of presidential elections on

Sunday. Over 48 mln French nationals are registered in voters’

rolls, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research

mentioned, Trend

reviews citing TASS.

Two candidates might be chosen among the many twelve ones operating for

the presidential put up. They will proceed the race within the second

tour to be held in a fortnight, on April 24. Polling stations will

be open in European France at 09.00 Moscow time (08.00 native time).

Voting began as early as on Saturday in abroad territories

due to the time zone variations.