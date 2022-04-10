Europe
France to hold first round of presidential elections
France will see the primary spherical of presidential elections on
Sunday. Over 48 mln French nationals are registered in voters’
rolls, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research
mentioned, Trend
reviews citing TASS.
Two candidates might be chosen among the many twelve ones operating for
the presidential put up. They will proceed the race within the second
tour to be held in a fortnight, on April 24. Polling stations will
be open in European France at 09.00 Moscow time (08.00 native time).
Voting began as early as on Saturday in abroad territories
due to the time zone variations.