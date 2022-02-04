France to reinforce UAE defense system after Houthi attacks

France mentioned on Friday it had agreed to take part within the reinforcement of the United Arab Emirates’ protection system, together with the deployment of Rafale jets, following Iran-backed Houthi assaults.

“The United Arab Emirates were victims of serious attacks on their territory in January. In order to show our solidarity with this friendly country, France has decided to provide military support, in particular to protect the airspace against any intrusion,” French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly wrote on Twitter.

Les Emirats arabes unis ont été victimes de graves attaques sur leur territoire au mois de janvier. Afin de marquer notre solidarité à l’égard de ce pays ami, la France a décidé d’apporter un soutien militaire, notamment pour protéger leur espace aérien contre toute intrusion. pic.twitter.com/DGnQjtRSnh — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) February 4, 2022

The French Armed Forces ministry added that operations can be carried out from the al-Dhafra air base, working in shut co-ordination with the emirates, with a view to detect and intercept any drone or missile assaults.

The United Arab Emirates mentioned late on Wednesday that it had intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas earlier within the day, within the newest assault on the Gulf industrial and tourism hub prior to now few weeks.

Earlier this week, the US had additionally mentioned it will ship fighter jets to help the UAE following missile assaults on the Gulf state launched by Yemen’s Houthi motion, together with a foiled assault geared toward a base internet hosting US forces.

