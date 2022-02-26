France To Send 500 Troops To Romania As Russia Pushes Towards Kyiv

France’s military chief mentioned the transfer is available in view of “the war in Ukraine.”

Paris:

France is to deploy 500 army personnel as a part of NATO forces to Romania after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, the military chief of workers mentioned Friday.

“NATO has decided to reinforce its presence to send a very clear sign of strategic solidarity, to position forces in Romania,” Thierry Burkhard instructed Radio France Internationale and broadcaster France24.

“We will send around 500 men with armoured vehicles.”

He mentioned France would additionally preserve a army presence in Estonia, which borders Russia, past March.

In view of “the war in Ukraine, it has been decided we will maintain our presence” of 200 to 250 males with armoured automobiles within the Baltic nation, he mentioned.

French President Emmanuel Macron in current weeks had thrown his power into diplomacy in an try and avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Russia’s army automobiles rolled over the border early Thursday, with Ukrainian forces combating a Russian push in direction of the capital Kyiv.

The battle has already claimed not less than dozens of lives and displaced tens of hundreds of individuals.

