France v Spain: which is the better place to move to?

Ultimately the choice of whether or not you progress to France or Spain will come down to non-public preferences – the areas you want, the language you wish to be taught and the varieties of delicacies you wish to get pleasure from, however there are a number of elements that may make residing someplace harder than others, similar to taxes, visas and value of residing.

Taxes

France has a long-standing and justified status as a high-tax nation – in 2021, it had the second highest prime statutory private earnings tax charge amongst European OECD international locations, after Denmark (55.9 %), France (55.4 %), and forward of Austria (55 %).

It’s nearly unattainable to check and distinction tax techniques between the 2 international locations – and far is determined by private circumstances as to how a lot a person or family pays in taxes and social fees.

Like many countries, it has a progressive tax banding system, that are as follows:

French earnings tax bands Up to €10,225 €10,226–€26,070 €26,071–€74,545 €74,546–€160,366 €160,36 French tax charge 0% 11% 30% 41% 45%

Self-employed staff beneath the micro-entrepreneur scheme profit from a tax standing that simplifies tax and accounting necessities. For earnings taxes, you’ll file beneath the usual private progressive charges.

Like France, Spain has a progressive tax system. The charges for 2022 are as follows:

Spanish earnings tax bands Spanish tax charge €12,450–€20,200 24% €20,200–€35,200 30% €35,200–€60,000 37% €60,000–€300,000 45% over €300,000 47%

France might have the second-highest prime statutory private earnings tax charge amongst European OECD, however low to mid earners pay considerably much less earnings tax in France than in Spain.

When it involves being self-employed, Spain is sadly not an awesome nation to decide on relating to taxes. Autónomos (self-employed) pay the very best month-to-month social safety charges within the EU. Currently, that is paid as a flat month-to-month charge of €294 per thirty days, it doesn’t matter what your earnings are. Taxes are then paid on prime of this month-to-month charge.

If the new proposed changes come into force in 2023, self-employed staff may find yourself paying double the quantity of freelancers in France.

Golden visa

France doesn’t supply a ‘golden visa’ per se, however it has a ‘passeport talent’ scheme for any non-French self-employed individual planning to create a enterprise or make an financial funding.

Be conscious, this scheme doesn’t enable buyers merely to stump up €300,000, or purchase an condo in Paris and count on to be handed a passeport expertise. They should take an lively position within the enterprise by which they’re investing.

Golden visas do exist in Spain, permitting you to basically ‘buy’ Spanish residency by investing €500,000 in property. The Spanish golden visa can also be a pathway to citizenship, enabling you to resume your residency standing and apply for citizenship after 10 years.

Spain additionally presents a residency visa for entrepreneurs and enterprise actions, also called the visado de emprendedor in Spanish. Entrepreneurial exercise is taken into account as something of progressive character with particular financial curiosity for Spain. There aren’t any minimal capital necessities or a minimal variety of jobs that what you are promoting should create, nevertheless you have to submit your marketing strategy to be authorized.

You should purchase a property in Spain to get a Golden Visa. Photo: Ralph (Ravi) Kayden / Unsplash

Digital Nomad Visas

France doesn’t supply a visa choice particular to digital nomads – professionals whose line of labor permits them to interact in distant work and who’re due to this fact not location-dependent – however long-stay choices can be found for individuals who do wish to spend some within the nation.

In 2021, Spain introduced that it could be introducing a digital nomad visa, in addition to tax cuts for startups and buyers, however has but to finalise all the small print.

Spain at the moment additionally presents a non-lucrative visa (NLV) scheme, however because the title suggests you aren’t allowed to work on the NLV. For 2022 you might want to show you have got an earnings of €27,792 for the 12 months to be eligible for this visa.

Cost of residing

There are cheaper locations to reside than France, we have now to say. Much, as at all times, is determined by the place you intend to remain – property is, as you’d count on, dearer within the huge cities, with the capital, Paris, significantly arduous in your financial institution steadiness.

Outside the massive city areas, property costs, whether or not you wish to purchase or hire, fall away quickly – however you’ll be able to pay for a less expensive property with a discount in facilities.

Eating out and grocery purchasing might be dear, relying on the place you store, however you is likely to be pleasantly stunned by the price of an affordable midweek lunch, and there are at all times the common markets to discover and lose your self in.

Paris is dearer to reside in than Madrid and Barcelona. Photo: Pete Linforth / Pixabay

Traditionally, Spain is seen as having a low value of residing in comparison with its western and northern European neighbours. But after all, it does utterly rely on the place you reside inside the nation.

According to expat value comparability web site Expatistan the price of residing in Madrid is 48 % lower than in Paris. Monthly hire for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished lodging in a mean space prices €968 in Madrid and €2,289 in Paris.

But in case you evaluate the 2 international locations’ second cities – Barcelona and Marseille – the price of residing is about the identical. Generally talking in Spain, the south and western components of the nation similar to Andalusia, Murcia, Extremadura and Galicia are cheaper than Madrid and northern areas like Catalonia and the Basque Country.

You can nonetheless get some unimaginable bargains in Spain in the case of property, and each consuming out (a three-course menú del día for €10) and garments purchasing a typically cheaper than in France too.

Keep in thoughts although, wages in Spain are typically lower than in France. In 2022, the typical wage in Spain is €2,710 gross per thirty days or €32,520 per 12 months, whereas in France it’s €39,300 per 12 months.

Lifestyle and tradition

For all of the discuss of snooty waiters and impolite public officers, the French are typically laid-back and pretty welcoming. If you’re well mannered, they’ll be well mannered, too. Try a little bit of French – it truly is appreciated. Just be prepared for a direct reply in case you ask a direct query – and don’t count on them to behave like your finest good friend straightaway. Politeness is one factor, bosom buddy standing needs to be earned.

Culturally, France may be very numerous. As nicely as French, France has 5 ‘regional languages’, not counting these spoken in its abroad territories – Basque, Breton, Catalan, Corsican, and Occitan – and every area has its personal delicacies, festivals, dances and traditions.

France boasts 49 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and has extra historic and cultural centres than you’ll be able to shake a stick at. The likes of Lyon, Toulouse, Nice, Marseille, Montpellier, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Nantes, are recognized for his or her wonderful meals and their spectacular museums.

The Spanish are typically mentioned to be pleasant, easy-going people who find themselves fun-loving, passionate and really household oriented. You’ll discover this within the music and the way in which festivals are celebrated. Think Spain’s fiery Las Fallas competition, Catalonia’s human towers, the loopy Canary carnival and southern Spain’s Semana Santa parades.

Like France, Spain can also be very culturally numerous and likewise has 5 totally different regional languages – Castilian (Spanish), Catalan, Basque, Galician and Arranese. Each of Spain’s 17 areas has its personal delicacies, festivals, dances and traditions which differ tremendously from one to the opposite.

Spain equals France in the case of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, additionally boasting 49. Paris could also be one of many world’s most well-known capitals, with extra sights than you’ll be able to go to in a single journey, however Madrid and Barcelona can undoubtedly maintain their very own in the case of artwork museums and structure. Valencia, Seville, Bilbao, San Sebastián, Málaga and Granada are additionally recognized for his or her nice museums and cultural choices too.

Granda’s Alhambra is one in all Spain’s 49 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Photo: granagramers / Pixabay

Nature and landscapes

France – with its mountains, extinct volcanoes, plains, coastal areas (its shoreline is almost so long as Spain’s), dunes, lakes – is a nature-lover’s paradise regardless of the season. It has 9 nationwide parks and 58 regional ones, dotted everywhere in the nation.

It’s massively widespread with vacationers all 12 months spherical, with the Alps and Pyrenees must-go areas for winter sport lovers. Get the time of 12 months proper, and you’ll ski within the morning and swim within the sea within the afternoon…

Spain can also be nice for nature lovers, particularly those that love climbing, biking and water sports activities, and contains numerous landscapes from hovering mountains and broad river estuaries to lunar-like deserts and one in all Europe’s finest coastlines.

Home to 16 National Parks, in addition to numerous pure parks in every of its 17 areas, it presents many choices for nature lovers to get out and discover. Like France, winter sports activities might be discovered all through the Catalan and Aragonese Pyrenees and within the area of Granada snowboarding and sunbathing might be accomplished on the identical day too.

France’s Camargue National Park is among the most essential wetlands in Europe. Photo: Christian Klein / Pixabay

Healthcare

Healthcare in France is extensively reputed to be among the many best possible on this planet – proof of your tax euros at work. Once you’re registered with a physician and on the social safety system, care is routinely glorious, speedy and reasonably priced – with nearly all point-of-need prices coated by the State.

Many individuals additionally tackle top-up medical insurance to cowl extra bills that do crop up – bear in mind glasses might be costly, although the federal government has stepped in to make sure genuinely reasonably priced eye care is on the market. And the system is wise and co-ordinated sufficient to make sure that any paperwork is saved to a minimal.

Spain can also be mentioned to have an awesome healthcare system. According to the World Health Organisation’s newest world report, Spain’s well being system ranked quantity seven on this planet. Those paying into the social safety system, both through their employer or by means of being self-employed, have entry to free healthcare and first healthcare companies can be found inside a 15-minute radius from the place you reside in many of the nation.

Having mentioned that, many Spaniards – 19 % to be actual – go for non-public healthcare. This is as a result of it’s very reasonably priced, typically somewhat as €15 per thirty days. The benefits are that ready occasions are dramatically diminished and you’ll be able to see a specialist straight with out having to be referred.

Transport

The French state-run high-speed rail service makes getting from place to put straightforward and comparatively reasonably priced, whereas within the huge cities, public transport is mostly good.

Get out of the cities although and also you’re just about depending on having a automotive. For driving longer distances the pay-as-you-go motorway system permits swift and, typically, straightforward journey.

Spain has a really environment friendly and reasonably priced public transport system, which contains highspeed rail networks run by RENFE, in addition to regional rail networks and buses throughout the nation. The regional rail networks are intensive and sometimes serve small cities and villages, in addition to bigger cities. However, in case you select to reside in a extra rural space, then having your personal automotive is finest.

Most highways in Spain are free to make use of, other than a number of which require you to pay a toll. In 2021 400km of motorways in Spain (mainly in Catalonia) became toll-free.

Spain has a superb transport community. Photo: Antonio Garcia Prats / Pixabay

Language

Speaking French helps in on a regular basis interactions. Even you probably have just a bit fundamental French, use it – especially bonjour. The effort is appreciated, and also you’ll discover life turns into a complete lot simpler.

And it’s straightforward sufficient to search out locations to enhance your language abilities – your native mairie will most likely have data. Even one thing so simple as listening to French radio or watching French TV reveals helps. You’ll be stunned at how shortly you choose issues up.

Speaking Spanish is sort of important in case you transfer to Spain, other than in case you select to reside in one of many towns in southern Spain where Brits outnumber locals.

The Spanish are additionally not pretty much as good at talking English as lots of their European neighbours, so studying the native lingo will go an extended option to serving to you get by.

But don’t fear, in response to language-learning app Babbel Spanish is the third-easiest language to be taught for English audio system, manner above French which is available in at quantity eight on the checklist. Spanish can also be the world’s fourth-most spoken language with over 500 million individuals talking it worldwide. Conversely French is available in fifth place, however solely has 282 million audio system. This implies that your Spanish will enable you to not simply in Spain, however if you journey too.

The Spanish are additionally much more accepting of foreigners who attempt to communicate their language, even when they get it incorrect, and can not often swap instantly to English, besides in very touristy areas. They are encouraging and don’t thoughts in case you make errors.

Compromise

Really can’t resolve? The Basque nation is predominantly in Spain but additionally covers components of south west France, together with Bayonne and Biarritz.

It has its personal tradition, traditions and meals – together with scrumptious spicy peppers – and the countryside is gorgeous.

Zorte on euskerarekin*

*(good luck with studying the Basque language)