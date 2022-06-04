France’s Benzema drops appeal over sex tape suspended jail term: L’Equipe

France and Real Madrid ahead Karim Benzema has dropped an attraction in opposition to a one-year suspended jail time period for his function within the tried blackmail of a former teammate over a intercourse tape, his lawyer informed French sports activities each day L’Equipe on Saturday.

Benzema, 34 has additionally been fined 75,000 euros ($84,170) and ordered to pay former France winger Mathieu Valbuena 80,000 euros to cowl authorized prices and 150,000 euros in damages collectively together with his three different co-accused.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“My client is exhausted by this. This withdrawal confirms the sentencing decision and (his) apparent guilt. It is a legal truth,” Benzema’s lawyer Hugues Vigier informed L’Equipe newspaper.

“But this is not the reality. Karim Benzema will always claim his innocence in this case and he never wanted to participate in a blackmail operation against Mathieu Valbuena.”

Vigier additionally confirmed his shopper had dropped the attraction to Agence France Presse. Reuters couldn’t instantly attain Vigier.

The president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, had beforehand mentioned Benzema wouldn’t be excluded from the nationwide staff have been he to be convicted and given the suspended sentence prosecutors needed.

Benzema, who has been in tremendous type this season, was a part of Real Madrid’s Champions League profitable staff final month, ending because the competitors’s high scorer. He scored his thirty seventh purpose in 95 appearances for France on Friday throughout Les Bleus 2-1 loss to Denmark.

He is favourite to win this season’s Ballon d’Or award for the very best participant on the earth.