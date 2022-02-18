France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Sues Over Trans Claims

Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, has additionally filed a grievance for libel. (File)

Paris:

Brigitte Macron, France’s first woman, has filed a lawsuit towards two ladies who claimed she was transgender, sparking a wave of on-line rumour-mongering weeks forward of her husband’s anticipated re-election marketing campaign, a authorized supply stated Friday.

A primary listening to has been set for June 15 in Paris for civil proceedings that declare a violation of privateness and basic private rights, and illicit use of her picture.

A lawyer for Brigitte Macron, Jean Ennochi, advised AFP that she and her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, had additionally filed a grievance for libel, a cost that might spur prosecutors to open a legal case.

The authorized motion was first reported by M6 tv, which stated it was co-filed by Brigitte Macron’s three youngsters from a earlier marriage in addition to her brother.

In latest months messages have multiplied on social media claiming that the primary woman, previously Brigitte Trogneux, is a trans girl whose identify at start was “Jean-Michel.”

The two ladies focused within the lawsuit, one a self-proclaimed religious medium and the opposite an unbiased journalist, posted the hearsay together with footage of the primary woman and her household on YouTube in December.

The submit coincided with a surge within the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux on Twitter and different networks.

Emmanuel Macron’s workplace didn’t reply to requests for remark.

The president’s relationship along with his spouse 24 years his senior, whom he met whereas she was a instructor and he was nonetheless a young person, is periodically a supply of media consideration in France and overseas.

It shouldn’t be the primary time that the couple has been focused by rumours about gender or sexual orientation: During the 2017 presidential marketing campaign, Emmanuel Macron denied claims that he was homosexual.

