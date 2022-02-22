France’s Macron Calls For “Targeted European Sanctions” Against Russia

Macron reacted after Putin recognised the independence of the 2 separatist areas in jap Ukraine.

Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned the Kremlin’s transfer to recognise two jap Ukrainian separatist areas as unbiased, urging the European Union to agree new sanctions towards Moscow.

“The president condemns the decision…. He is demanding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council as well as the adoption of targeted European sanctions,” the French presidency mentioned in an announcement.

“This is clearly a unilateral violation of Russia’s international commitments and a breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” it added.

The assertion was issued after Macron chaired a gathering of France’s defence and safety council to evaluate the scenario in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier recognised the independence of the 2 separatist areas in jap Ukraine, defying warnings from the West this might set off sweeping sanctions.

Macron had engaged in frenetic diplomacy on Sunday in a bid to dealer a summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden to ease the hovering tensions over Ukraine which have raised fears of a Russian invasion of its neighbour.

But the thought to this point has solely met with a lukewarm response from the Kremlin.

There was no point out of continued diplomatic contacts within the Elysee assertion.

French officers have beforehand mentioned that the scenario in jap Ukraine is harmful however each probability should be used to stop warfare.

Earlier Monday, Macron once more spoke with Putin in addition to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the presidency mentioned earlier.

He additionally spoke twice with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and conferred with European Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission head Ursula Von der Leyen.

Earlier Monday, France had introduced that Russia’s overseas minister Sergei Lavrov would meet his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Friday.

