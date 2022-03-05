France’s Macron launches bid for second term as president

Macron introduced his bid in a letter printed by a number of regional newspapers.

If he succeeds, he can be the primary French chief for 20 years to win a renewed time period in workplace.

“We have not achieved everything we set out to do. There are choices that, with the experience I have gained from you, I would probably make differently,” Macron mentioned within the letter.

Macron enters the presidential race only a month or so earlier than the election’s first spherical on April 10. Opinion polls venture that he’s favourite to win a contest that sees a number of challengers on the fitting and left fragmenting the vote.