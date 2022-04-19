France’s Macron says dialogue with Putin stalled after mass killings discovered in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned on Monday that his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin has stalled after mass killings have been found in Ukraine.

“Since the massacres, we have discovered in Bucha and in other towns, the war has taken a different turn, so I did not speak to him again directly since, but I don’t rule out doing so in the future”, Macron informed France 5 tv.

Russia has known as the accusations its forces executed civilians in Bucha whereas occupying the city a “monstrous forgery” aimed toward denigrating the Russian military.

Asked why he had not adopted the instance of different European leaders and travelled to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Macron mentioned {that a} present of assist by itself was not wanted after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“I will go back to Kyiv, but I will go there to bring something useful with me… because it’s obvious that I don’t need to travel there to show this support,” Macron mentioned, including that he had spoken round 40 instances for the reason that begin of the warfare to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“If I go to Kyiv, it will be to make a difference,” he mentioned.

The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “liberate” Ukraine from nationalist extremists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked warfare of aggression.