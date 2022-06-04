France’s Macron Says Putin Made “Historic Error” By Invading Ukraine

France’s Macron says Russian President Putin has remoted himself by invading Ukraine.

Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday stated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had dedicated a “historic and fundamental error” by invading Ukraine and was now “isolated”.

“I think, and I told him, that he made a historic and fundamental error for his people, for himself and for history,” he stated in an interview with French regional media.

“I think he has isolated himself,” Macron stated. “Isolating oneself is one thing, but being able to get out of it is a difficult path”.

The French president repeated that Russia shouldn’t be “humiliated… so that the day the fighting stops we can pave a way out through diplomatic means.”

Macron additionally stated he didn’t “rule out” a go to to Kyiv.

