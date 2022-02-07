France’s Macron speaks with US President Biden ahead of his trip to Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke once more on Sunday with US President Joe Biden in a “coordination logic” forward of his journey to Moscow on Monday, the French Presidency and the White House mentioned, Trend reviews citing Al Arabiya.

The 40 minutes-long name allowed the 2 leaders to “share information about contacts made during the weekend” for good coordination forward of the journey, the French Presidency mentioned.

Macron is due on Monday to go to Russia, which has massed troops close to Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion.

The White House mentioned the 2 leaders mentioned “ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.”

Macron and Biden affirmed their help for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreed their groups will stay in contact and proceed consulting with their allies and companions, together with Ukraine, it added.