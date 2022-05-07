France’s Macron to be inaugurated for second five-year term

French President Emmanuel Macron is being inaugurated for a second time period throughout a ceremony on the Elysee presidential palace

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is being inaugurated for a second time period throughout a ceremony on Saturday on the Elysee presidential palace.

Macron was reelected for 5 years on April 24 in a runoff that noticed him beat out far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

About 500 friends are anticipated on the ceremony, the place the president of the Constitutional Council is to learn out the outcomes of the election.

Macron will likely be given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France‘s highest distinction, earlier than making a speech.

He will then go to the gardens of the Elysee palace and hearken to 21 cannon pictures being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the occasion, according to custom.

Macron can even assessment the army. Troops current on the ceremony embrace a part of the crew of the Monge, the French navy’s second-biggest ship that’s key to France’s nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the checks of France’s nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.

The image may be seen as a present of power at occasions when France is deeply concerned in efforts to cease Russia’s warfare towards Ukraine, together with by way of sending truck-mounted cannons and different heavy weapons.

Macron’s second time period will formally begin on May 14.

———

Follow AP protection of France’s 2022 presidential election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022