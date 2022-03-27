France’s Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden labels Putin a ‘butcher’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned in opposition to verbal “escalation” with Moscow, after US President Joe Biden referred to as Russian chief Vladimir Putin a “butcher” over his invasion of Ukraine.

Macron advised broadcaster France 3 that he noticed his activity as “achieving first a ceasefire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means. If we want to do that, we can’t escalate either in words or actions.”

Paris has stored diplomatic channels to Moscow open all through Russia’s navy buildup on Ukraine’s borders and invasion of its neighbor.

The stance has been criticized by another leaders and commentators however defended by Macron as important to limiting harm from the conflict.

He however accused Putin on Sunday of desirous to return to “a Europe of empires, of domination, without respect for the integrity of borders, and nations’ right to decide for themselves.”

Biden’s Saturday remarks had been much more muscular, with the US chief government utilizing a go to to Poland to dub Putin “a butcher” who “cannot remain in power.”

The White House later scrambled to deny he was seeking “regime change” in Moscow, whereas the Kremlin stated Biden’s phrases might hurt bilateral relations.

Macron stated that he would name Putin on Monday or Tuesday to debate a proposal from France, Greece, and Turkey to evacuate Ukrainians from besieged port metropolis Mariupol.

“There is a lot of cynicism from the Russian side on this question,” Macron stated.

“We’re looking with the Ukrainian authorities in the city of Mariupol at how to organize the evacuation of everyone who wants to flee.”

He added that “we have to do it quickly, in the very next days” given the depth of fight and bombardments within the metropolis.

