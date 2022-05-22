France’s new solidarity minister Damien Abad denies sex assault charges

French President Emmanuel Macron’s newly appointed minister answerable for solidarity and folks with disabilities denied on Sunday allegations of rape from over a decade in the past, revealed by an investigative web site.

Damien Abad, a right-wing heavyweight, was a political coup for the centrist Macron in a cupboard shuffle introduced on Friday to arrange for parliament elections subsequent month.

The subsequent day, the Mediapart web site reported a politics watchdog group created by members of France’s MeToo motion had knowledgeable prosecutors in addition to Macron’s LREM occasion of rape claims towards Abad by two ladies in 2010 and 2011.

The report stated one of many ladies knowledgeable the police in 2012 however then declined to formally make a grievance, and her subsequent declare in 2017 was later dismissed by prosecutors.

The Paris prosecutor’s workplace confirmed on Sunday it was knowledgeable of the 2 claims by the MeToo watchdog on Friday, and so they had been being investigated.

“I contest in the strongest way these accusations of sexual violence. I contest having ever used any form of coercion whatsoever against any woman,” Abad stated in an announcement.

“For my entire life the sexual relations I have had have always been with mutual consent,” he added.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, herself appointed by Macron final week, stated on Sunday she had not identified of the allegations earlier than Abad’s nomination.

“Obviously I was not aware,” she stated throughout a marketing campaign go to in Calvados, western France, forward of the parliamentary vote, when Macron is hoping to safe a stable majority for his second five-year time period.

“I have no further information other than the fact that the case was dismissed,” she stated, whereas promising that “on the subjects of harassment and sexual assault, there can be no impunity.”

“If there is new information, if a new complaint is filed, we will draw all the consequences,” Borne stated.

In 2012, Abad, now 42, turned the primary handicapped particular person to be elected to the lower-house National Assembly, and was the chief of his Republican occasion’s MPs till he joined Macron’s authorities.

