France’s UK ambassador promoted to foreign minister in Macron reshuffle

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed France’s envoy to Britain, Catherine Colonna, as his new international affairs and Europe minister as a part of a broader authorities reshuffle following his reelection.

The Elysée unveiled the total listing of ministers Friday, poaching figures from the proper and together with some new faces equivalent to historian Pap Ndiaye as schooling minister.

In a shock transfer, Macron picked profession diplomat Catherine Colonna to exchange veteran Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian. Colonna presently serves because the French ambassador to the U.Okay. and was on the coronary heart of managing tough post-Brexit relations between London and Paris. Last 12 months, Colonna was summoned by Britain’s minister to Europe to clarify French threats to extend border checks within the fishing licenses dispute.

After nearly three years based mostly in London, she is well-placed to handle the continuing dispute between the EU and the U.Okay. over the Northern Ireland protocol. A former spokesperson and junior minister below former president Jacques Chirac, Colonna is a profession diplomat who has additionally served in Italy and is accustomed to huge worldwide organizations such because the OECD and UNESCO.

Macron’s trusted protégé Clément Beaune, who proved very combative in defending France’s place throughout Brexit negotiations, stays Europe minister below Colonna.

Several key figures, equivalent to Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, who boasts a great observe report on shoring up the financial system in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, have stored their portfolios. Le Maire has been in workplace since 2017 and turns into the longest-serving financial system minister in fashionable French historical past.

Industry Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher has been reassigned as vitality transition minister and Amélie de Montchalin turns into setting minister.

Sébastien Lecornu, one in every of Macron’s most devoted lieutenants, turns into protection minister. The centrist Marc Fesneau has been appointed agriculture minister.

A serious casualty of the reshuffle, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has been sacked. The conservative politician was a heavyweight throughout Macron’s first mandate however fell out of favor over his dealing with of the COVID-19 pandemic in colleges.

The reshuffle follows the French president’s appointment of Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne as prime minister on Monday.

Much of a muchness

There have been a number of sudden faces within the line-up introduced Friday.

In an indication of the waning of the once-dominant Les Républicains social gathering, Macron poached one in every of its central figures Damien Abad, who was the previous speaker for the conservative group in parliament. Abad turns into minister for solidarity, autonomy and disabled individuals.

The appointment of Ndiaye as schooling minister additionally got here as a shock. Ndiaye runs France’s Museum of Immigration and has given interviews about how France ought to “not sweep bits of its history under the carpet”. He additionally teaches at Paris’ prestigious Sciences Po establishment and is a specialist of U.S. historical past and minority points.

But Macron dashed expectations of a broader reshuffle that will convey in additional politicians from the left and the proper or high-profile figures from civil society. Instead, he opted to maintain heavyweights in key posts, reassign loyalists or promote junior ministers who rose to energy alongside him. His 33-year-old spokesperson, the loyalist Gabriel Attal, has been promoted to funds minister.

This is an indication that Macron prefers to depend on a secure and battle-tested set of supporters slightly than re-energize his staff with outsiders who may convey challenges and rivalries into the combo.

There had been hypothesis previously weeks that Macron would usher in highly effective allies – but in addition potential rivals for his succession – equivalent to former PM Edouard Philippe and the centrist François Bayrou.

Eric Dupond-Moretti stays justice minister regardless of being below formal investigation for unlawful conflicts of curiosity.