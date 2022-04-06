Frank Guzman says NYPD wouldn’t investigate hit-and-run that left him injured even though he gave officers video

NEW YORK — A Bronx father says he needed to pursue his personal investigation after a hit-and-run driver despatched him to the hospital.

He claims police by no means filed a report, so he gathered his personal surveillance video and introduced it to officers.

But as CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Tuesday, what occurred subsequent annoyed him.

Frank Guzman was in agony, nonetheless hobbling on crutches 4 days after a hit-and-run driver despatched him flying off his motorbike. The 32-year-old’s chin was break up open and the again of his head was bruised, however he stated it was the apathy from police that stung essentially the most.

“I mean, it’s a crime. He left the scene of an accident. It’s a crime. And you’re refusing. You’re telling me there’s nothing you can do,” Guzman stated of police.

Guzman was headed residence on Friday, going southbound on Boston Road within the Bronx, when surveillance video reveals a white automobile hitting him, catapulting him into the air.

“I remember when I tried to move myself out of the middle of traffic. I couldn’t get up,” Guzman stated.

At first, Guzman thought officers would come interview him at Jacobi Hospital. They by no means did, so the subsequent afternoon, he and his spouse went to the forty eighth Precinct to file a report.

He stated officers refused to take his proof.

“He said, ‘We showed up, nobody was there, job’s done.’ That’s what he said. And that really got me upset,” Guzman stated.

The NYPD despatched CBS2 an announcement, which stated, partly, “The individual came into the precinct with no visible injuries and was given information to file a collision report.”

Guzman stated he was given a kind, however was advised to ship it to Albany.

He’s involved that surveillance that would’ve captured the driving force’s license plate is lengthy gone.

“I can get year, make, model, direction that he was going. I can get the addresses to the buildings where there’s cameras and I’m not a cop. That means that you could have gotten that plate five to 10 minutes after the accident. Instead of doing that, you just didn’t even show up. Job’s done,” Guzman stated.

Without a police report, Guzman says his insurance coverage firm is refusing to pay for his medical payments.

He’s quickly out of labor, out of cash, with no justice in sight.