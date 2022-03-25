Franklin boots 1000th goal in Swans’ win

The SCG became a sea of red-and-white as Sydney celebrity Lance Franklin booted his one thousandth profession objective within the Swans’ 30-point AFL victory over Geelong.

The 35-year-old grew to become simply the sixth VFL/AFL participant to attain the milestone when he slotted his fourth objective on Friday evening within the round-two sport towards the Cats.

The match was stopped with Sydney main by 38 factors and simply six minutes remaining as hundreds of supporters stormed onto the bottom.

Franklin took greater than 10 minutes to go away the sector as delirious followers mobbed him in scenes which will by no means occur once more within the AFL.

The sport restarted after a 33-minute break because the Swans went to a 2-0 report, operating out winners 17.5 (107) to 10.17 (77) in entrance of 36,578 followers.

Sydney powered away with a seven-goal second quarter and the Cats may by no means get shut sufficient to mount a severe problem.

Franklin began the match with 996 objectives to his identify, however he edged nearer to the mark by nailing a set-shot from the pocket simply earlier than quarter-time.

He had a quiet second time period earlier than being handed a mushy free-kick halfway by the third quarter that he transformed from about 20m out.

Franklin’s third was a robust kick from 50m instantly in entrance, elevating his palms in delight to the roaring crowd.

The one thousandth objective got here late within the final quarter as he put by a set shot after being set-up by younger gun Chad Warner.

The Cats jumped Sydney early with majors to unlikely goal-kicker Jake Kolodjashnij and fellow defender Zach Tuohy, however it was a Swans onslaught after that.

Heeney backed up his three-goal effort in a win over GWS with a scintillating five-goal efficiency to be probably the most dominant participant on the sector.

The 25-year was unstoppable all evening, blowing the sport open within the second quarter by kicking three objectives as Geelong had no reply for Heeney’s heroics.

After belting Essendon across the clearances final week, Geelong’s midfielders had been proven up because the Swans arrange quite a few objectives from centre bounces.

Star ahead Jeremy Cameron, who was concerned in a heavy collision towards the Bombers and was unsure to play towards the Swans, struggled to have an affect on the competition with 0.3 and 17 touches.

Small ahead Brad Close was Geelong’s finest participant, ending with a career-best 4 objectives.

Sydney can have simply six days off earlier than dealing with the under-fire Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, whereas Geelong’s spherical three project is a conflict with Collingwood on the MCG on April 2.