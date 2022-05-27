Franklin inspires Swans to overrun Tigers

Sydney survived a spirited problem from Richmond and a controversial free kick after the siren to cement their place within the prime eight with a six-point triumph on the SCG.

The Swans overran the Tigers with 10 objectives to a few in a second-half surge after trailing by as a lot as 33 factors to prevail 16.10 (106) to fifteen.10 (100) on Friday evening.

Dion Prestia had a shot after the siren that might have levelled the scores after Chad Warner was penalised for intentionally carrying the ball over the boundary line with a second remaining, however the Tigers midfielder was too far out to be a practical probability to attain.

Lance Franklin led the Swans’ comeback to complete with 5 objectives after being effectively held by Josh Gibcus within the first half, however shall be sweating on the Match Review Officer’s verdict of a excessive hit on Trent Cotchin.

Franklin acquired the Goodes-O’Loughlin Medal as greatest afield within the annual Marn Grook match on the SCG, the second time he has received the award, whereas Warner (27 disposals) continued his excellent kind and Luke Parker (26) was additionally influential.

Co-captain Callum Mills (20) was a key to the second-half turnaround as a free participant defence after the Swans leaked 11 objectives to half-time regardless of main the within 50 depend 32-22.

The Tigers resembled their premiership-winning greatest early on as they performed with frenetic depth and kicked seven unanswered objectives both aspect of quarter-time.

Jayden Short (22 disposals, two objectives) and Dion Prestia (24, one) led the best way for the Tigers whereas Cotchin (25 touches) was inspirational all through.

Dustin Martin (20) was essential within the first three quarters however had little affect when the match was on the road within the ultimate time period.

The Swans shall be ready on the MRO verdict of a conflict between Franklin and Cotchin within the second time period.

Tempers flared because the pair got here collectively whereas the Swans had been lining up for a set shot on purpose, Cotchin bumping into Franklin a number of instances till the famous person ahead lashed out along with his proper hand.

Cotchin clutched at his chin after the second swing from Franklin whereas the umpire awarded the Tigers’ former skipper a free kick for prime contact.

It was a irritating first half for Franklin as he was effectively held by Gibcus, taking part in simply his ninth match. The 19-year-old restricted his extra skilled opponent to a few disposals and a purpose earlier than Franklin got here to life after the primary break to guide the Swans to a rousing victory.

Sydney face reigning premiers Melbourne on the MCG subsequent Saturday evening whereas Richmond have the week off with a bye.