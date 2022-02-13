Frantic minute franks famous win for Doggies

In an AFLW contest worthy of a ultimate, the Western Bulldogs have repelled a ferocious end by the Adelaide Crows to sentence them to their first lack of the season.

The Adelaide Crows’ unbeaten begin to the AFLW season is over after the injury-depleted Western Bulldogs stormed their Norwood Oval fortress and claimed a shock one-point win in sweltering circumstances.

Crows famous person Erin Phillips had an opportunity to win the epic contest with simply over a minute left, however her set shot from 35m fell brief.

The courageous Dogs defended repeated ball-ups contained in the Crows’ purpose sq. in a frantic ultimate minute, the Bulldogs awarded a free kick within the dying seconds that sealed a heart-stopping 8.1 (49) to 7.6 (48) win on Sunday.

“They were amazing … they just gutsed it out,” a jubilant Nathan Burke mentioned.

“They were coming to the bench absolutely cooked.

“I kept asking them to give more and more and they just did.

“That was special.”

Ellie Blackburn helped arrange the well-known win with 23 touches and a purpose, with Kirsty Lamb and Bonnie Toogood additionally essential in a gutsy show by the guests.

Dynamic duo Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard starred for the Crows with 27 and 22 disposals respectively, however Matthew Clarke’s aspect had too many passengers, Adelaide’s successful streak halted at 5.

Blazing Bulldogs

The undefeated Crows had conceded only one first-quarter purpose in 5 rounds this season and had conceded a mean of simply 15 factors a recreation.

But the red-hot guests roared previous that mark inside the primary seven minutes.

The Bulldogs surprised the house aspect in a blistering begin that noticed them file the primary seven inside 50s and slam by the primary three objectives.

The Dogs led by 13 factors at quarter-time and had eclipsed their highest rating of the season by halftime to steer by 17 factors.

Dogs down

Making the beginning much more spectacular was the truth that Nathan Burke’s aspect was down two gamers inside the primary 10 minutes.

Aurora Smith’s AFLW debut lasted simply three minutes, with the 18-year-old hobbling to the bench clutching at her proper knee with out registering a stat.

The distraught debutant was consoled by her coach and captain as she obtained remedy and took no additional half within the recreation.

Brooke Lochland was concussed in a pleasant hearth incident, Toogood catching her teammate excessive as she stormed out on a lead.

Woodland wows

Ash Woodland did her greatest to spark her teammates with an outstanding chase-down sort out incomes her a free kick late within the third time period.

The star ahead booted her eleventh purpose of the season to slice the margin to fifteen factors at three-quarter time.

She bounced by her twelfth to make it a nine-point recreation and Stevie-Lee Thompson’s excellent operating purpose with six minutes left arrange a heart-stopping finale.

The Crows scored two extra behinds earlier than Phillips’ last-minute set shot, with Clarke left to rue his aspect’s poor begin.

“We obviously got a pretty sharp lesson in the first five minutes of the game,” Clarke mentioned.

“The Bulldogs played at a really high level, some of their intensity and sharpness in the first five was superior to ours, and also their system and method as well.

“Clearly, our start was poor and from there we were chasing the game.”

SCOREBOARD

CROWS 2.0 3.2 4.4 7.6 (48)

BULLDOGS 4.1 6.1 7.1 8.1 (49)

PHELAN’S BEST

Crows: Marinoff, Hatchard, Phillips, Woodland, Gould, Charlton.

Bulldogs: Blackburn, Lamb, Toogood, Guest, Moody, Fitzgerald.

GOALS

Crows: Woodland 2, Whiteley 2, Thompson, Munyard, Gould.

Bulldogs: Toogood 2, Moody, Morris-Dalton, Blackburn, Lamb, Cranston, Gutknecht.

INJURIES

Crows: Nil.

Bulldogs: Smith (knee), Lochland (concussion).

VENUE

Norwood Oval

THE VOTES

3 Blackburn

2 Lamb

1 Marinoff

Electric Molloy’s midfield transfer conjures up Pies

Collingwood overcame searing warmth and their very own inner demons earlier than beating West Coast by 24 factors in Perth on Sunday, snapping a two-game shedding streak.

Playing in temperatures within the mid-30s at Mineral Resources Park, the Magpies made life powerful for themselves within the opening half, losing alternatives to attain whereas dominating the overall play.

But a four-goal third time period, their better of the season, arrange a 7.4 (46) to three.4 (22) victory, Collingwood’s fourth of this marketing campaign.

The Magpies fed from the dominant 27 possession efficiency from midfielder Brittany Bonnici, which she topped off with a purpose within the ultimate time period.

Chloe Molloy and Sophie Alexander kicked two objectives apiece for the Pies.

The win was the Pies first in Perth since 2017 once they beat Fremantle by one level in Round 5. It additionally retains intact their unbeaten file in opposition to West Coast, albeit the perimeters have met solely twice.

The Eagles different loss to the Magpies was of their inaugural AFLW conflict, at Victoria Park in 2020.

WASTED CHANCES

Collingwood has struggled to get the ball ahead this season, averaging solely 20.2 entries inside-50 a recreation.

In the 2 losses earlier than Sunday’s win – in opposition to Fremantle and Brisbane – they managed solely 10 and 20 inside 50 entries respectively. The consequence was only one purpose a recreation in every of them.

Getting the ball ahead was not the problem for the Magpies in opposition to the Eagles.

The laborious work across the floor, primarily by Bonnici and Molloy, lastly transferred into scoring probabilities.

They had two objectives on the board by quarter-time.

The Pies went inside 18 occasions within the opening time period and had the ball in assault 29 occasions by halftime. That is extra inside-50s than they’ve managed over 4 quarters in any recreation this season.

But they went into the principle break with solely two objectives on the board, each kicked within the first time period.

Sabrina Frederick was lacking attributable to well being and security protocols, who, whereas necessary to the Magpies construction, hasn’t kicked a purpose from her personal boot this season.

In the third time period although, they kicked 4 objectives to blow the sport aside, regardless of going ahead solely seven occasions for the quarter.

Collingwood completed with a large 40-23 benefit in inside 50 entries.

MOLLOY TO THE MIDDLE

Collingwood coach Stephen Symonds wanted some further drive out of the midfield and located it.

The transfer of Molloy into the centre sq. paid dividends from the opening bounce.

She had eight touches within the opening time period, two clearances and two inside 50s to set the tone for the sport.

The Eagles had been pressured to attempt to run Maddy Collier along with her, however with little impact.

Molloy completed with 18 possessions and slipped ahead to kick the opening purpose of the sport.

Alexander, who additionally went goalless prior to now two losses, additionally seemed harmful in assault, kicking two objectives.

EAGLE WINGS CLIPPED

The Eagles had been again at residence for the primary time since 8 January and flying excessive after recording their first win final week.

But for a lot of the first half, they had been caught within the Collingwood half of the bottom.

If it wasn’t for Ashton Hill’s marking in defence, the sport might have been achieved and dusted on the min break.

They did file their fifth goalless opening time period for the season and third scoreless opening quarter for 2022.

Dana Hooker, with 21 possessions and Emma Swanson (19) each gave Collingwood some complications, whereas Aimee Schmidt seemed good in assault, however did not convert her probabilities, ending with 0.3.

SHATTERED SAINTS FALL SHORT OF MIGHTY UPSET

A misfiring Brisbane shattered St Kilda’s hopes of a primary win of the season, hanging on to beat the fast-finishing Saints by 5 factors.

It was 31C on the first bounce, however the Lions introduced the warmth when it mattered and regardless of kicking their option to an undesirable file stay in contact with the highest 4.

St Kilda began and completed the sport like their lives trusted it however will rue poor second and third quarters wherein they solely kicked one level.

Brisbane was assisted by a powerful Sandringham breeze, nevertheless it was St Kilda’s Nicola Xenos who kicked the primary purpose of the sport after she received a free kick for holding the ball straight in entrance of purpose.

The Lions dominated inside 50s and peppered the objectives however had been inaccurate, whereas the Saints had been in a position to maintain up properly with brief kicking and exact ball motion popping out of defence.

They had been rewarded for his or her greatest quarter of the season with a second purpose to Xenos following some sensible ground-level work from Caitlin Greiser.

Hannah Priest was distinctive for the Saints within the midfield and had six disposals and two clearances within the first quarter.

The second quarter was dominated by Brisbane as Orla O’Dwyer labored her method into the sport and supplied sturdy drive from the wing.

The Lions practically had a monopoly on scoring alternatives within the time period however wasted all of them, kicking 5 behinds to depart them goalless at halftime.

Brisbane flexed its muscle within the third quarter, and so they lastly had their first purpose of the sport seven-minutes into the time period by first-gamer Luka Yoshida-Martin.

They began to run rampant as they locked the ball inside their entrance 60m and it turned telling when Greta Body added one other purpose earlier than Sophie Conway piled on one other extending their result in 16-points.

The Saints wanted every part to go completely within the final quarter and couldn’t have requested for a greater begin when Tilly Lucas-Rodd kicked their third purpose to present them a sniff.

A Caitlin Greiser purpose with 11-minutes to play had St Kilda inside three factors and dreaming of a primary win for the season.

Brisbane managed to stem the momentum and surge the ball ahead however solely got here away with one level earlier than the Saints had one final ahead thrust.

A mark and lengthy kick from the center of the bottom by Greiser despatched the Saints inside 50 however they couldn’t get a clear shot on purpose, with Brisbane’s determined defence holding on for an necessary 4 premiership factors.

Phillips was in all places

Catherine Phillips is averaging a profession excessive 16 disposals per recreation this season – she had that by halftime.

Phillips’ work fee stood out within the sweltering circumstances as she labored up and down Trevor Barker Beach Oval to influence at each ends of the bottom and supply a vital hyperlink in between.

The 30-year-old completed with a game-high 20 disposals, 5 intercepts and two clearances.

Irish All-Australian

No one positive factors extra territory for his or her aspect than Orla O’Dwyer, and the hardworking winger was at it once more.

The Lions stumbled out of the blocks however obtained their operating recreation going within the second quarter, and it was the 23-year-old who was the catalyst.

O’Dwyer had 10 disposals and 270m gained to halftime, earlier than ending with 18 disposals and 347m gained.

Unwanted Lions file

Brisbane turned the primary aspect to kick 11 straight behinds in AFLW historical past.

The reigning premiers did not register a purpose within the first half, kicking 9 behinds, earlier than opening the third quarter with one other two behinds.

Their accuracy ended up being the twelfth worst recorded in an AFLW recreation.

Scoreboard

SAINTS 2.0 2.1 2.1 4.2 (26)

lt

LIONS 0.4 0.9 3.11 3.13 (31)

MOTTERSHEAD’S BEST

Saints: Lucas-Rodd, Phillips, Priest, Jakobsson.

Lions: O’Dwyer, Hickie, Bates, Conway, Dawes.

GOALS

Saints: Xenos 2, Lucas-Rodd, Greiser.

Lions: Yoshida-Martin, Body, Conway.

INJURIES

Saints: nil

Lions: nil.

Venue: Trevor Barker Beach Oval

JAMES MOTTERSHEAD’S VOTES

3 — O’Dwyer (BRIS)

2 — Lucas-Rodd (STK)

1 — Hickie (BRIS)

Blues take one other hit as harm provides to woes in west

Carlton is sweating on the health of star midfielder Madison Prespakis, who left Fremantle Oval in an ambulance after Saturday’s 42-point loss to Fremantle.

The 21-year outdated two-time All Australian and AFLW best-and-fairest winner copped a tough hit to the again throughout a contest within the final quarter.

While she left the bottom and spent a while within the palms of trainers, Prespakis returned to the sector and performed out the rest of the competition.

Coach Daniel Harford was but to talk to the membership’s medical employees when he fronted the media after the sport, however mentioned he thought they had been taking a precautionary method with the star.

“Mads has been taken for scans … she’s being assessed,” he mentioned. “She came off and went back on, but is being assessed.

“She was pretty tough in that last couple of minutes, I reckon.

“The fact she went back out is very positive, and she put her body on the line a few times. I think it is precautionary for a player we need to have up and about for the remainder of the season.”

If Prespakis is sidelined for any interval, it could be a merciless blow for the Blues, who had been simply beginning to get their greatest staff on the park.

Saturday’s recreation in opposition to the Dockers was the primary time this season Harford has had Prepakis, Mimi Hill, Grace Egan and ruck Breann Moody enjoying within the midfield collectively.

Hill completed with 25 touches, per week after successful NAB Rising Star nomination in her return match from an ACL, Egan had 22, Prespakis 19 and Moody had 29 hit-outs and was clearly the dominant ruck on the bottom.

While the scoreboard completed one-sided in favour of the Dockers, the Blues seemed the higher staff within the first half, protecting Fremantle to simply two objectives.

Carlton completed the sport with a 105-98 benefit in contested possessions, successful a class that they had obtained criticism for prior to now few weeks.

Harford mentioned with the ability to maintain consistency on the choice desk was essential to the development of the Blues.

“That’s the thing we want to see … chemistry with combinations of players and that is the first time we have seen that quartet on ball together this season for varied reasons,” he mentioned.

“We have taken a back step to grow, in terms of what we have bought into the club. But in terms of getting them together … anyone who has played footy knows that the more you play with someone, the more you understand them and the more the cohesion is.

“That’s one of our key growth areas.”

As the Blues depart a month the place they’ve performed 4 of the sport’s high groups – Fremantle, Brisbane, Adelaide and North Melbourne – it could be a merciless blow if Prespakis was now sidelined, robbing them of an opportunity to construct on that midfield chemistry.

Carlton will return from Perth and can host backside aspect, St Kilda, subsequent Saturday at Ikon Park.

Blues’ defiant stand shortly snuffed out in west

There is not any place like residence.

Fremantle loved its long-awaited homecoming on Saturday afternoon, demolishing Carlton by 42 factors.

Thanks to the easing of some Covid-19 restrictions by the WA Government, the Dockers had been again at Fremantle Oval for the primary time since their Round 1 Derby win over West Coast on 8 January.

They trailed the Blues by two factors at quarter-time, however then began to feed off the native assist.

The Dockers took management the sport, particularly after halftime, successful 7.9 (51) to 1.3 (9).

Carlton seemed as much as the problem early, hoping to take advantage of Fremantle shedding its first recreation of the season per week earlier, by 10 factors to North Melbourne in Hobart.

But regardless of a daring early displaying, the gulf between the 2 sides began to point out and scoring alternatives for the guests dropped away.

The Blues managed just one behind after quarter-time; properly after the opening jiffy of the sport.

It ends a troublesome month for them, with video games in opposition to high ranked sides, Brisbane, North Melbourne, Adelaide and the Dockers, shedding all 4 by a mean margin of 37 factors.

Back on the board

The Dockers haven’t seemed one of the best when transferring the ball ahead prior to now few weeks.

They managed fewer than one purpose a time period prior to now two video games. They kicked a complete of 5 objectives over their earlier eight quarters earlier than Saturday.

They hit high kind within the third time period in opposition to the Blues, placing 4 objectives on the board for the quarter.

That was when Hayley Miller (24 Possessions) and Laura Pugh (15) took management of the run of play.

The margin was solely 18 factors halfway by the time period earlier than the Blues Elise O’Dea stepped over the mark, giving freely a 50m penalty and handing Mikayla Hyde a sure purpose.

A few minutes later Mikayla Morrison ran onto a unfastened ball to kick her third purpose for the sport and second for the time period.

Morrison was enjoying simply her third recreation and hadn’t kicked a purpose earlier than Saturday.

Star on the rise

Fremantle gun Kiara Bowers could also be sidelined, however there was no lack of star high quality on Fremantle Oval.

And none had been higher than Carlton’s Mimi Hill.

Fresh off her NAB Rising Star nomination from the Blues Round 5 loss to Adelaide, and in solely her second recreation again from a knee harm, she was excellent.

She completed with 25 touches, supported properly by Madison Prespakis, who was pressured from the bottom within the final time period after copping a crude hit to the again. She did return to the bottom and was in a position to end enjoying out the sport.

Taking up the early problem

Carlton’s depth was challenged going into this recreation and the Blues responded to the criticism.

They dominated the opening levels of the sport, with sturdy tackling and an urge for food to win the ball on the content material.

Hill, recent off her NAB Rising Star nomination from Round 5 and in solely her second recreation again from a knee harm, was excellent.

Following on from her 26-possession recreation in opposition to Adelaide in Round 5, she had 10 touches within the first time period in opposition to the Dockers.

In assault, Darcy Vescio, was harmful.

She kicked the primary purpose of the sport inside a few minutes; was wayward with a second shot and hit the submit along with her third — all earlier than the Dockers managed a scoring shot.

The Blues averaged solely 25 inside 50 entries of their first 5 video games of the season and had 9 within the opening time period in opposition to Fremantle.

The Blues ought to have led extra that the eight-point they obtained in entrance.

Carlton had 20 possessions greater than the Dockers within the opening time period.

They led contested possessions by two on the first break, however the momentum did begin to change simply earlier than the break.

SCOREBOARD

DOCKERS 1.0 2.1 6.2 7.9 (51)

BLUES 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 (9)

ELBOROUGH’S BEST

Dockers: Miller, Morrison, O’Sullivan, Pugh, O’Dricoll.

Blues: Hill, Prespakis, Egan, Moody, Vescio.

GOALS

Dockers: Morrison 3; Hyde 2; Stewart, Ok Antonio.

Blues: Vescio.

INJURIES

Dockers: Roux (hamstring).

Blues: Prespakis (again).

UMPIRES

Adams, Fry, Jones.

VENUE

2524 at Fremantle Oval

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

BRAD ELBOROUGH’S VOTES

3 Miller (FRE)

2 Hill (CAR)

1 Morrison (FRE)

HARRIS NOW THREE TIMES THE PLAYER AT DEES

Melbourne taught GWS a footballing lesson as they put the Giants to the sword by 37-points to remain in contact with the AFLW pacesetters.

The Giants had been embarrassed as they did not kick a rating till the 15-minute mark of the final quarter.

It was their lowest rating in AFLW, surpassing a earlier low of 9 factors, which they’ve kicked thrice.

The Dees ran riot as they made probably the most of a share boosting alternative on the again of their star-studded ahead line.

Blustery circumstances favoured neither staff however wreaked havoc on ball motion as either side struggled to search out any penetration going ahead early within the first quarter.

A free kick to Daisy Pearce handed the Dees the primary massive alternative in entrance of purpose and the veteran made probably the most of it from 20m out.

Melbourne had the ascendancy basically play and when Lily Mithen took benefit from a free kick and positioned the proper kick in entrance of Kate Hore simply 15m from purpose the Dees had their second.

The second quarter devolved right into a contested scrap as either side struggled to maneuver the ball into harmful positions.

It was a mode that suited Alyce Parker right down to the bottom as she tried to tug her staff ahead with a game-high 18 disposals, 236m gained, 4 tackles and 4 clearances.

The third quarter lacked the goalmouth motion followers had been clamouring for as two quarters handed with out a purpose.

Thankfully Shelley Scott received a free kick because the siren sounded and went again and broke the purpose drought with a cultured end from 25m.

Tyla Hanks labored her method into the sport after lacking the Dees’ earlier recreation due to well being and security protocols and by three-quarter time was as much as 18 disposals, 289m gained and 4 tackles.

The blue and purple celebration began within the final quarter as Tayla Harris kicked two objectives to take her to the highest of the AFLW goalkicking charts, whereas Hore added her second with a pointy snap to present the Dees a 44-point lead.

The Giants lastly obtained on the scoreboard with simply minutes to play because of a Jess Doyle purpose, however they had been embarrassed by the Dees who taught them a footballing lesson.

Bannan makes it rely

At quarter time Lily Mithen had probably the most touches on the bottom with 9, in addition to probably the most metres gained — 143m.

Alyssa Bannan had only one contact, however she made probably the most of it, accumulating 101m gained, the subsequent most behind Mithen.

It was because of a barnstorming run down the outer wing of Casey Fields, which included 4 bounces earlier than an extended ping at objectives bounced throughout the face of purpose for a throw-in.

Giant scoreboard battle

The Giants did not kick a single rating within the first half for the second time this season, and it prolonged to the primary three quarters in a worrying development for GWS.

While they restricted harm on the different finish, the Giants solely managed a miserly 5 inside 50s for the complete half and didn’t appear like hitting the scoreboard attributable to scrappy entries.

Their scoring woes will must be addressed by Alan McConnell as additionally they did not kick a purpose within the final three quarters of their Rd 2 match.

Harris salutes … once more

Tayla Harris has kicked a purpose in each recreation this season, simply one in all three gamers who has achieved so.

Her two objectives even have her within the lead for many objectives in AFLW this season, going previous Adelaide’s Ashleigh Woodland.

Harris has fashioned a formidable ahead trio with Pearce and Hore, who’ve mixed for twenty-four objectives between them.

SCOREBOARD

DEMONS 2.2 2.3 3.8 6.8 (44)

GIANTS 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)

MOTTERSHEAD’S BEST

Demons: Paxman, Hore, Harris, Hanks, West, Mithen. Giants: Parker, Eva, Dallaway.

GOALS

Demons: Harris 2, Hore 2, D. Pearce, Scott. Giants: Doyle.

INJURIES

Demons: nil. Giants: McKinnon (head).

VENUE

Casey Fields

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JAMES MOTTERSHEAD’S VOTES

3 Ok. Paxman (MELB)

2 Ok. Hore (MELB)

1 T. Harris (MELB)

RIDDELL ME NOT: STAR WE SHOULD ALL BE TALKING ABOUT

The North Melbourne juggernaut rolls on.

Darren Crocker’s Kangaroos flexed their muscular tissues after Richmond skipper Katie Brennan – in opposition to the breeze – pulled her Tigers inside 5 factors within the early levels of the second half.

North’s one-two punch of Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell, who received 18 of her game-high 29 disposals within the second half, proved a category above because the Roos cantered away to a 5.7 (37) to 2.6 (18) triumph.

The Kangaroos at the moment are one in all solely three groups with 5 wins for the season, becoming a member of undefeated Adelaide and Fremantle on the high of the ladder.

Richmond defied a lopsided inside-50 rely till the third time period, largely due to in-form defender Rebecca Miller and Sarah D’Arcy, however there was an inevitability in regards to the consequence.

What was a manageable deficit instantly blew out when Sophie Abbatangelo snapped actually, then the powerful Daria Bannister transformed a set shot after leaving the bottom within the first quarter following a heavy hit.

Bannister and Daisy Bateman (ankle) each returned after potential game-ending accidents.

Neither aspect kicked a purpose within the ultimate time period, with the Abbatangelo and Bannister objectives successfully ending the plucky Tigers’ resistance regardless of them having assistance from the wind on the finish.

North Melbourne terrorised Richmond with intense sort out stress, significantly in its attacking 50, with Mia King (six tackles), Garner (5) and Jenna Bruton (5) contributing as a lot as anybody.

Garner (26, one purpose, seven clearances) was greatest afield once more, per week after scoring a most 10 coaches’ votes because the Roos inflicted the Dockers’ first defeat of the season.

Only the relentless Riddell might problem her for that honour, however they had been removed from the one influential North gamers.

Tahlia Randall was once more a dependable goal up ahead, whereas Emma Kearney (21) labored her method into the competition, Ellie Gavalas (19) was good from go-to-whoa and Bruton (18) added offence to her defensive stress.

This was by no means imagined to be a aggressive match on paper, given the Tigers began the afternoon with one victory from 5 video games.

They additionally misplaced Laura McClelland (syndesmosis) and Hannah Burchell (ACL) to season-ending accidents final week.

But coach Ryan Ferguson can be happy with the way in which they fought, together with Monique Conti, who completed with 25 disposals after having solely 9 to halftime.

TIGERS 0.1 1.3 2.3 2.6 (18)

KANGAROOS 1.2 3.2 5.5 5.7 (37)

BEST Tigers: Miller, Conti, Brennan, D’Arcy, McKenzie, Seymour Kangaroos: Garner, Riddell, Gavalas, Randall, Kearney, Bruton

GOALS Tigers: Yassir, Brennan Kangaroos: Randall, M. King, Garner, Abbatangelo, Bannister

INJURIES Tigers: Nil Kangaroos: Bateman (ankle)

Punt Road Oval

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MARC McGOWAN’S VOTES

3 J. Garner (NM)

2 A. Riddell (NM)

1 R. Miller (Rich)

SUNS ECLIPSE CATS AS RECORDS TUMBLE

— James Mottershead

Gold Coast has staked its declare as a finals contender after breezing previous Geelong by 11 factors on the again of its highest AFLW rating.

The Suns, who didn’t win a recreation final season, remarkably sit only percentage outside the top six with four rounds to play and got there in style, surpassing their earlier highest rating by three factors.

In an evening of data for the Suns, Alison Drennan, who was simply greatest on floor, had 30 disposals, probably the most ever for Gold Coast.

Both sides’ modus operandi this season has been to flood numbers across the ball and play a closely contested model, however regardless of a excessive sort out quantity it was probably the greatest scoring video games of the season.

The Cats jumped out of the blocks with sharp disposal and transition serving to them to an early two objectives by Kate Darby and Zali Friswell.

Geelong flooded everybody again after they went two objectives up leading to a recreation of kick-to-kick for about 5 minutes, however a 50m penalty to Lauren Bella within the shadows of quarter time undid the Cats’ defensive work and handed the Suns a well-deserved first purpose.

Gold Coast was in a position to cease Geelong’s sporadic assaults within the second quarter and maintained its dominance across the floor, however in contrast to the primary quarter they capitalised in entrance of purpose.

Tara Bohanna completely learn the ball off a pack to snap the Suns’ second and provides them the lead, whereas Tori Groves-Little was probably the most thrilling participant on the bottom within the quarter and capped off their work with a purpose.

It gave the Suns a useful nine-point lead on the predominant break.

The Suns turned up the warmth and put collectively one in all their most dominant quarters in AFLW historical past within the third time period, kicking 3.3 to place the sport out of attain of Geelong.

So good was the Suns’ show that they had recorded their second-highest rating in AFLW historical past by the point the siren sounded to finish the third quarter.

Goals to Jamie Stanton, Groves-Little and Ellie Hampson capped off the free-flowing ball motion and clearance work up the bottom.

A final quarter surge from the Cats added respectability to the scoreboard with three objectives, however they had been by no means actually in it after they kicked the primary two of the sport.

Scheer class

With the Suns itching on the alternative to rise into the highest six, the Cats wanted the proper begin to the sport.

Chloe Scheer delivered it with an ideal go to Kate Darby for the primary purpose.

Scheer was awarded a down subject free kick 55m from purpose, and moderately than bomb her kick to the highest of the goalsquare she positioned it right into a small pocket of house the place solely Darby might mark.

A couple of minutes later the Cats thrust ahead once more by Scheer who once more picked the proper possibility in Zali Friswell who kicked Geelong’s second.

Two bests one

Georgie Prespakis took bragging rights over final yr’s primary draft choose Charlie Rowbottom with a commanding midfield efficiency.

Last yr’s second choice on the draft lined up on Rowbottom on the first bounce, giving followers precisely what they needed.

But Rowbottom, who has loved an excellent debut season, was overwhelmed by midfield bull Prespakis.

Prespakis completed with 17 disposals, six tackles and 6 clearances, whereas Rowbottom managed 15 disposals, 5 tackles and 4 clearances.

Scoring flows, scoring woes

After kicking two objectives within the first eight minutes of the sport it seemed just like the Cats had been set for an enormous night time of scoring. But that was nearly as good because it obtained for the subsequent two quarters of soccer as Geelong didn’t register one other rating till the 10-minute mark of the third time period.

Conversely the Suns kicked their highest ever rating, surpassing their Round 2 whole of 46 by three factors.

SCOREBOARD

SUNS 1.3 3.3 6.6 7.7 49

CATS 2.0 2.0 3.0 6.2 38

MOTTERSHEAD’S BEST

Suns: Drennan, Hampson, Whitford, Surman, Groves-Little.

Cats: Prespakis, Morrison, Emonson, McWilliams.

GOALS

Suns: Groves-Little 2, Bella, Bohanna, Stanton, Hampson, Surman.

Cats: McWilliams 2, Scheer 2, Darby, Friswell.

INJURIES

Suns: nil.

Cats: nil.

VENUE

Metricon Stadium

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JAMES MOTTERSHEAD’S VOTES

3 A. Drennan (GC)

2 E. Hampson (GC)

1 C. Whitford (GC)

Originally revealed as AFLW Round 6: All the scores and news out of this week’s matches