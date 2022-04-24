Fraser-Pryce opens season with 2nd place finish at Velocity Fest meet | Loop Jamaica

After a stellar 12 months in 2021, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her 2022 season with a second-place end within the ladies’s 200m on the Velocity Fest 11, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger Series meet, on the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

The 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion who got here again from childbirth to win the 2019 World 100m title, accomplished the 200m journey in 22.79 seconds.

After an explosive begin, the Elite Performance sprinter shortly lined the sector coming off the flip however seemed very informal within the last a part of the race and Bahamian Anthonique Strachan of MVP Track Club stormed by means of for the victory in a season’s finest 22.55 seconds.

Natasha Morrison, additionally of MVP Track Club, completed third in 23.06.

Tokyo Olympic Games 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson, who was listed to compete, was a no present.

Fraser-Pryce described the trouble “as a good run.”

“I’m feeling good,” Fraser-Pryce stated. “The aim was to come out here today and get a run-in.”

Antonio Watson of Racers Track Club clocked 20.56 seconds to win the boys’s race. Kishane Thompson of MVP Track Club completed second in a private better of 20.92 seconds whereas Andel Miller of Eagles Track Club was third in 20.97.

Earlier, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Pelicans Track Club opened his season with a world main 13.20 seconds within the males’s 100m hurdles.

Rasheed Broadbell of Elite Performance, who led the race, was no match for the fast-starting Parchment within the last levels and needed to accept second place in 13.31.

Michael O’Hara of Legacy Athletics was nicely crushed into third place regardless of a private better of 13.52.