Fraud trial of former JB Marks mayor and 2 others postponed | News24

The fraud case of former JB Marks mayor Kgotso Khumalo was postponed once more – this time as a result of his lawyer was sick and one in all his co-accused wanted time to nominate a brand new lawyer.

Khumalo, Cyril Henry and Mohau Shuping’s trial will resume within the Ventersdorp Regional Court in May.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame stated the case was postponed to 4 May.

“The three are out on a warning and they were cautioned not to interfere with the State witnesses.”

They face prices of theft and fraud and have pleaded not responsible.

They are accused of stealing funds that have been donated to the municipality.

It is alleged that the North-West University and the Programme for Community Development paid thousands and thousands right into a belief account belonging to State witness Willem Coetzee’s legislation agency for using particular municipality initiatives.

Mamothame stated Coetzee was then given directions to impact varied funds, together with a R208 000 mayoral committee contribution in the direction of the funeral of former Agriculture MEC Duma Ndleleni, who died in November 2018.

Coetzee testified that his legislation agency was a member of a panel of attorneys the municipality appointed to handle its authorized and monetary mandates by way of a belief fund.

Coetzee is predicted to be cross-examined by the defence when the case resumes.

On 28 February, the case was postponed as a result of Khumalo was unwell. It was the second time the case was postponed due to Khumalo’s ill-health.

“The trial was postponed in Khumalo’s absence and a medical certificate was submitted to the prosecutor and the court as proof of his inability to attend the trial,” Mamothame stated on the time.

