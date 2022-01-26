Freak snowstorm cripples Athens, Istanbul

Two cities which might be often sweltering have been hit by a devastating snowstorm, with the blizzard inflicting harm to considered one of Europe’s largest airports.

Stranded passengers have kicked off protests at Istanbul Airport and troopers labored by the evening to attempt to dig out snowed-in drivers in Athens after a freak blizzard triggered chaos throughout the Mediterranean.

Istanbul officers ordered all non-public autos off the slush-covered streets and residents in Athens deserted their vehicles in drifting snow as fundamental providers akin to meals supply in each cities floor to a halt.

The issues had been compounded in Athens and throughout a few of Greece’s scenic islands by energy cuts within the uncommon winter freeze.

“I have had no electricity since Monday evening,” pensioner Dionyssis Kiourkakis advised AFP in Athens.

“This is shameful. If I were younger, I would leave Greece.”

Most of the worldwide consideration has centered on the destiny of Istanbul’s fundamental airport – a gleaming glass-and-steel construction that provides connecting flights spanning a lot of the world.

The blizzard closed the busy airport for the primary time because it took over from the previous Ataturk Airport as the brand new hub for Turkish Airlines in 2019.

The first flight since Monday afternoon landed from the Venezuelan capital Caracas after one of many runways was lastly cleared to just accept just a few flights.

But the opposite two runways remained snowed beneath and only a handful of the lots of of delayed flights had been scheduled to take off or land on Tuesday, native time.

Busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport serviced greater than 37 million passengers final 12 months regardless of disruptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, it took the title of Europe’s busiest airport due to Turkey’s resolution to permit travellers to freely enter the nation in a bid to spice up tourism income.

Last 12 months, Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport got here in because the second busiest by accepting almost 31 million passengers.

Traditional capitals of European journey earlier than the pandemic – together with London and Paris – have seen their passenger numbers implode as world carriers rearrange flight patterns to suit the brand new realities.

Yet critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have lengthy questioned his resolution to position the airport on a distant patch alongside the Black Sea coast that’s usually lined with fog in winter.

Istanbul’s second airport on its Asian aspect close to the Sea of Marmara stayed open all through the storm.

Passengers grounded at airport

Numerous passengers caught aboard stranded flights took to Twitter to air their grievances over the airport’s customer support and lack of updates.

“Not even a bottle of water offered. Zero concern for women with children,” stranded passenger Chris Wiggett wrote on Twitter.

Images tweeted from contained in the packed airport on Tuesday confirmed a annoyed crowd chanting: “We need a hotel.”

The airport countered by tweeting an announcement saying it had distributed 27,500 lunch bins and provided entry to free Wi-Fi.

The Istanbul mayor’s workplace stated some elements of town of 16 million individuals had recorded 85cm of snow.

The Istanbul governor’s workplace closed the area’s universities till yesterday and introduced a short lived suspension of non-emergency visitors into town from each its Asian and European sides.

Chaos in Athens amid blizzard

The scenario appeared simply as chaotic in Greece.

Officials reported a “superhuman” effort had managed to clear the variety of autos stranded alongside the primary freeway encircling Athens from 1200 to 500 by final evening, native time.

The Greek authorities declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays in a bid to restrict the variety of each day commuters and assist ongoing efforts to clear the streets.

But the unscheduled days off did little to elevate Greeks’ spirits in the course of the winter freeze.

The Athens public prosecutor’s workplace opened an investigation as officers traded blame over who was answerable for the round freeway’s disruptive closure.

Greek civil safety minister Christos Stylianides issued a proper apology whereas assigning duty onto the non-public motorway administration firm Attiki Odos.

The administration firm additionally stated it was sorry however blamed the issues on “vehicle breakdowns and lack of experience of motorists”.

– with AFP