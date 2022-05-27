Free phone charging at Sydney train stations under Labor election promise

Free cell phone charging terminals will likely be put in throughout greater than a dozen Sydney practice stations below a NSW Opposition plan.

Charging stations can be rolled out throughout 15 of Sydney’s busiest practice stations if Labor have been to win the state election subsequent 12 months, in the same scheme to at least one promised by the Andrews authorities forward of the 2018 Victorian election.

Free telephone chargers will likely be rolled out throughout 15 stations in Sydney below a NSW Labor election dedication. Credit:Kate Geraghty

Phone chargers are already out there on some Sydney ferries and the long-delayed intercity practice fleet, although Opposition Leader Chris Minns stated the transfer would assist encourage extra folks onto public transport.

“This is a common-sense proposal which is value for money and that’ll make life easier for people travelling on our train network,” he stated. “We want to encourage people onto public transport, so our stations need to have those small but important conveniences that make people’s day easier.”