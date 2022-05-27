Free phone charging at Sydney train stations under Labor election promise
Free cell phone charging terminals will likely be put in throughout greater than a dozen Sydney practice stations below a NSW Opposition plan.
Charging stations can be rolled out throughout 15 of Sydney’s busiest practice stations if Labor have been to win the state election subsequent 12 months, in the same scheme to at least one promised by the Andrews authorities forward of the 2018 Victorian election.
Phone chargers are already out there on some Sydney ferries and the long-delayed intercity practice fleet, although Opposition Leader Chris Minns stated the transfer would assist encourage extra folks onto public transport.
“This is a common-sense proposal which is value for money and that’ll make life easier for people travelling on our train network,” he stated. “We want to encourage people onto public transport, so our stations need to have those small but important conveniences that make people’s day easier.”
Stations included within the first wave of cellular charging bars embody Bankstown, Bondi Junction, Campbelltown, Central and Parramatta. They will likely be put in in non-ticketed areas, so they’re extra accessible.
While the service will likely be free, commuters will likely be chargeable for their telephones as they cost.
In Victoria, take-up of the service was robust, with about 9000 telephones charged within the first few months.
Opposition transport spokeswoman Jo Haylen stated the challenge, anticipated to value a number of hundred thousand {dollars}, was designed to make practice stations extra interesting locations.
“We need to make our train stations into places that support passengers long into the future. They are more than just places where you can get on or off a train,” she stated. “We want to get more people off our roads and onto the public transport network and making our stations better places is one of the things we can do to make that happen.”