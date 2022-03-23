Free Prom Dress Giveaway Held This Weekend In Ann Arbor

(CBS Detroit) — Gowns for Good helps college students discover their excellent promenade gown.

The free promenade gown giveaway might be held from 11 a.m. to five p.m., Saturday, on the University of Michigan’s Pierpont Commons, 2101 Bonisteel Blvd. in Ann Arbor.

Organizers say they’ve clothes in a wide range of sizes and types.

Appointments aren’t required.

