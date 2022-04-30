Free public transport for Ukrainian refugees starting afresh in Sydney

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees can be provided free entry to the state’s public transport system as they try to rebuild their lives in NSW.

The state authorities will supply greater than 250 Opal playing cards with $200 credit score to latest Ukrainian arrivals to assist them transfer throughout town.

Transport Minister David Elliott stated he hoped the small gesture would assist ease the monetary burden throughout their first few months in Australia.

The Ukrainian Council of NSW stated having the ability to afford to journey was important for employment and training alternatives. Credit:Jessica Hromas

“To leave a life behind to seek safety and shelter in a new country can be very difficult, and providing these Opal cards is a small gesture to help them travel to important meetings and appointments such as medicals, community support groups, and religious services,” Elliott stated.