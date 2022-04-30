Free public transport for Ukrainian refugees starting afresh in Sydney
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees can be provided free entry to the state’s public transport system as they try to rebuild their lives in NSW.
The state authorities will supply greater than 250 Opal playing cards with $200 credit score to latest Ukrainian arrivals to assist them transfer throughout town.
Transport Minister David Elliott stated he hoped the small gesture would assist ease the monetary burden throughout their first few months in Australia.
“To leave a life behind to seek safety and shelter in a new country can be very difficult, and providing these Opal cards is a small gesture to help them travel to important meetings and appointments such as medicals, community support groups, and religious services,” Elliott stated.
“As the primary provider of public services, the NSW government will do whatever is needed to ensure victims of this senseless military action can feel safe and secure.”
The Opal playing cards can be distributed by the Ukrainian Council of NSW these most in want.
Ukrainian Council of NSW president Dan Wolody stated the initiative would help the latest arrivals as they work to ascertain a brand new life.
“Having mobility and being able to afford to travel while integrating into your new surroundings is vitally important when seeking employment and further education opportunities,” Wolody stated.
The Opal card initiative comes after the federal government offered commuters 12 fare-free days in the course of the Easter holidays as an apology for February’s 24-hour train network shutdown.