Free public transport for Ukrainian refugees starting afresh in Sydney

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees will probably be provided free entry to the state’s public transport system as they try and rebuild their lives in NSW.

The state authorities will provide greater than 250 Opal playing cards with $200 credit score to current Ukrainian arrivals to assist them transfer throughout town.

Transport Minister David Elliott mentioned he hoped the small gesture would assist ease the monetary burden throughout their first few months in Australia.

The Ukrainian Council of NSW mentioned with the ability to afford to journey was very important for employment and schooling alternatives. Credit:Jessica Hromas

“To leave a life behind to seek safety and shelter in a new country can be very difficult, and providing these Opal cards is a small gesture to help them travel to important meetings and appointments such as medicals, community support groups, and religious services,” Elliott mentioned.