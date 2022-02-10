Free State man arrested for allegedly poisoning girlfriend’s child, 9 | News24

A Free State man has been arrested for alleged poisoning his girlfriend’s little one.

On Saturday, the 9-year-old was at his household dwelling in Bloemfontein when he began sweating and vomiting.

At round 20:00, the kid was rushed to hospital, mentioned police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

“On arrival at the hospital, medical professionals tried all they could, but the child lost his life,” mentioned Kareli.

Police have been knowledgeable of the incident, and Kopanong detectives opened an inquiry.

It was quickly established that the kid’s dying had not been unintended.

“A post-mortem was conducted, and it confirmed that the child died due to poisoning,” mentioned Kareli.

The substance used to poison the kid has but to be decided, in accordance with Kareli.

“Detectives worked tirelessly, putting pieces of information together until everything pointed to the suspect”, Kareli added.

The 32-year-old man, who was in a relationship with the kid’s mom, was traced and arrested on Wednesday morning.

He is anticipated to look within the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a cost of homicide.

