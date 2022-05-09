Free State man arrested for selling ‘space cookies’ to pupils | News24

(Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images by way of Getty Images)

A person has been arrested for promoting “space cookies” to pupils.

A neighborhood member raised the alarm about youngsters being admitted to the clinic after consuming biscuits that have been allegedly blended with dagga.

The man appeared in court docket and was launched on warning, pending the result of the forensic outcomes.

A Free State man has been arrested after being present in possession of dagga and promoting biscuits, alleged to have been blended with the drug.

The biscuits are apparently often known as “space cookies” to pupils.

On Wednesday, members of the Fezile Dabi Trio Task Team led by Sergeant Sandile Sinxezi adopted up on issues from a neighborhood member concerning youngsters that have been admitted to their native clinic after being bought biscuits alleged to have been blended with dagga.

The suspect allegedly bought the cookies to youngsters from numerous faculties in Deneysville.

In a press release on Monday, Captain Malebo Khosana stated when officers adopted leads they’d discovered a 46-year-old man initially from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal in one of many shacks at Deneysville.

When the suspect was arrested, he was discovered to be in possession of 301 ziplock luggage containing dagga with an estimated road worth of R20 000 and an undisclosed amount of money.

The man, who Free State police recognized as Sthembiso Shezi, appeared within the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Shezi was launched on warning to re-appear earlier than the court docket, pending the result of the forensic outcomes.

Fezile Dabi District Commissioner Major General Moses Makubo has since recommended the neighborhood who entrusted the police to behave swiftly in rooting out crime in communities.

“Children are not raised by their parents alone but rather the whole community.

“I extremely commend the sturdy relations and belief our neighborhood members have in our members as they too are dad and mom. The battle in opposition to crime can solely be achieved if we share a standard objective,” Makubo stated.

