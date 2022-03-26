Free State man handed 30-year sentence for raping woman, 61, and granddaughter, 10 | News24

A Free State man has been handed an efficient 30-year sentence for raping a 61-year-old girl and her 10-year-old granddaughter.

The girl and youngster had been asleep of their house in Kutloanong, Odendaalsrus, on 7 January 2018 when Makhabane Eric Mbatha broke in.

According to police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, Mbatha overpowered the 2 after which raped them.

“After the rape ordeal, he left the scene. (At the time, the perpetrator) was unknown. A case of housebreaking and two counts of rape were registered for further investigation. The case was assigned to the Lejweleputswa District FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit).”

Thakeng mentioned Detective Warrant Officer Fannie van der Merwe performed a DNA check throughout an investigation, which led to Mbatha’s arrest in Kutloanong the next 12 months.

“He was found guilty as charged by Welkom Regional Court.”

Thakeng mentioned Mbatha was sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment for the cost of housebreaking, 20 years for the primary cost of rape, and 10 years for the second rape cost.

Acting Free State police commissioner Major General Solly Lesia applauded Van Der Merwe for “conducting a thorough investigation, which led to this sentence”.