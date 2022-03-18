Free State man’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence for pregnant partner’s murder dismissed | News24

A Free State man’s bid to attraction his homicide conviction and sentence was dismissed within the Bloemfontein High Court.

Lebohang Morake was convicted for the homicide of his pregnant accomplice, and was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment.

The courtroom was not satisfied on the problems he raised in his grounds for attraction.

A Free State man’s bid to attraction his conviction and sentence for the homicide of his pregnant accomplice was dismissed within the Bloemfontein High Court.

In her ruling, Judge Nokuthula Sylvia Daniso stated she was not persuaded that the problems raised by Lebohang Lucas Morake, 25, in his grounds of attraction, would have cheap prospects of success.

“The application for leave to appeal to the full bench of this division is dismissed,” she stated.

On 21 January, Morake was convicted and sentenced to twenty years for the homicide of Angelina Dora Lecwidi.

READ | #SayHerName: The faces of South Africa’s femicide epidemic

According to the Daily Maverick, Lecwidi and Morake had been at an area tavern ingesting when an argument ensued about alleged infidelity.

The publication additional reported that Morake grabbed Lecwidi and pulled her outdoors. He then assaulted her, hitting her together with his fists, kicking her and smashing her head towards a rock.

She was admitted to hospital and died two days later, with the reason for demise being recorded as “blunt head injury”.

She was reportedly 14 weeks pregnant on the time of her demise.

The Daily Maverick additional reported that the courtroom heard from prosecutor Tholoana Sekhonyana that the autopsy revealed that the deceased suffered deadly accidents as a result of she was severely assaulted.

“… and, therefore, the accused cannot tell the court that her death was a mistake as he was aware of his actions. The death of the deceased has affected her family as evidenced in the three victim impact statements that were written by the aunt, sister, and the cousin of the deceased,” Sekhonyana stated.

ALSO READ | Man gets life for rape after victim’s family rejects hush money

According to courtroom papers, Morake was aggrieved by the discovering that the State had confirmed its case past an inexpensive doubt.

In addition, Morake additionally challenged the discovering that there have been no substantial and compelling circumstances warranting a lesser sentence than the prescribed one, including that the sentence imposed is shockingly disproportionate.

“He contends that his personal circumstances were ignored; at the age of 25 he is still fairly young, therefore, there are good prospects of rehabilitation, the court should have also taken into account that he was a first offender, he was provoked, liquor played a role in the commission of the offence and that it occurred during the spur of the moment,” the judgment additional acknowledged.

Despite his plea for go away to attraction, Morake couldn’t persuade the courtroom that the problems he raised in his grounds of attraction would have any cheap prospects of success.

The attraction was subsequently dismissed.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.