Free State mayor arrested for allegedly stealing items worth R60 000 from foreign nationals’ shops | News24

The mayor of Tswelopele Municipality within the Free State appeared in court docket on Friday dealing with costs of theft of products value R60 000 from a number of retailers owned by overseas nationals.

Police stated the 51-year-old Kenalemang Phukuntsi had been arrested on suspicion of stealing cosmetics, greens, groceries, Pampers, petrol cleaners, and diesel cleaners from a number of foreign-owned retailers on 2 February.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng stated it appeared that the mayor had visited a number of retailers owned by overseas nationals and accused them of promoting expired groceries.

“That’s when she allegedly took the items from the stores… The items the mayor took were valued at R60 000,” he stated.

Phukuntsi was charged with 5 counts of theft and crimen injuria, stated Thakeng.

When she appeared within the Hoopstad Magistrate’s Court on Friday, she was granted bail of R2 000.

Her case was postponed till 22 April for additional investigation.