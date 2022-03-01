Free State pupil missing, leaves note left to say she was blamed for stealing R100 | News24

Zimi Mtshawulana went lacking on Sunday after her mom went to a society assembly in Bronville. (Supplied)

An 18-year-old woman from Welkom within the Free State is lacking, after leaving a notice behind through which she claimed that she had been accused of stealing cash at residence, police stated on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng stated Zimi Mtshawulana, a Grade 11 pupil at Lekgarietsa High School, went lacking on Sunday.

“The mother of the missing girl went to the meeting of a society club in the vicinity of Bronville. When the mother came back, her daughter was nowhere to be found. She left a note, written in Xhosa, saying she was blamed that she stole money,” Thakeng stated.

He stated the woman claimed that she was blamed for allegedly stealing R100 at residence.

She was final seen sporting blue denims, a light-weight inexperienced high and white sneakers.

“The community members and police are working together to trace the missing learner,” he stated.

Anyone with data can contact Sergeant Sello Mpedi, of Bronville detective providers, on 073 479 5572 or the police’s emergency quantity 08600 10111.

