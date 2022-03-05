Free State teacher suspended for violently pushing a pupil | News24

A instructor has been suspended for violently pushing a pupil. (Picture: iStock)

The Free State schooling division suspended a instructor at Wessel Maree Secondary School in Odendaalsrus.

The division mentioned the instructor’s suspension got here after a video, depicting the instructor pushing the pupil, was circulated on social media.

“We have launched an investigation to look into this unfortunate incident. At this stage, we do not know all the details pertaining to the incident,” mentioned Education MEC Pule Makgoe in an announcement.

“The investigation, once complete, will shed more light on what transpired. The department will, on the strength of the evidence at our disposal, then be able to make an informed decision on what action to take.”

Makgoe mentioned there have been individuals who may try to make use of the incident to fan racial tensions.

“Our people must guard against such people. We must work together for the good of our learners and must not allow opportunists to drive a wedge between ourselves.”

The MEC additional appealed for calm and urged individuals to not soar to conclusions.

“Let us allow the investigation process to be concluded, so that this matter is dealt with,” mentioned Makgoe.

The division condemned violence, bullying, corporal punishment and racism in faculties.

It mentioned faculties ought to be centres of studying and educating conducive to the supply of high quality schooling.

