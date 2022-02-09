‘Free the nipple’: Abbie shares topless pic

Abbie Chatfield has despatched followers right into a frenzy with topless photograph preaching physique positivity and ‘free the nipple’.

The actuality TV star, who had a stint on The Bachelor after which Bachelor in Paradise, was topped winner of I’m a Celebrity Australia for 2021.

In a latest interview with RAQ Apparel, a swimwear model she collaborates with, the feminist and influencer mentioned she has “always had a pretty good relationship” along with her physique.

In her newest submit, Chatfield provided seven causes girls ought to really feel comfy being topless on the seaside:

1. Swimming with free titties is one of the best feeling on the planet.

2. No sand in bikini high

3. Paparazzi can’t promote images of a “wardrobe malfunction”

4. It’s scorching

5. It’s liberating

6. You can hear folks having conversations about it as you stroll previous them, we love a dialog starter!

7. Nipples do NOT have to be sexualised.

Can Instagram pls permit nipples I’m sick of this,” she completed her submit.

“Totally agree! Love this post! Free the nipple instagram! Stop sexualising women nipples,” influencer Jay Rose Lal commented.

“Queen,” wrote former Big Brother star Tully Smyth whereas actuality star Phoebe Thompson agreed, writing: “Yes please”.

Chatfield has beforehand admitted there was a time when she would edit her images.

During a section on her new radio present Hot Nights With Abbie on Friday, Abbie revealed how she would typically Photoshop her photographs earlier than posting them to Instagram previous to changing into well-known.

While Abbie solely had round 1000 followers and wasn’t but working as an influencer, the response she obtained on the edited images was “messing with my head”.

“My edited photos would get like double the likes,” she mentioned. “So I’d feel like the way that I saw myself (was that) I was only good looking with edited photos.”

Abbie stop modifying her images in 2018 previous to showing on actuality TV saying she had “stopped for myself, it wasn’t any political stance”.

She additionally known as on celebrities just like the Kardashians to cease photoshopping, with Kim not too long ago pressured to delete an Instagram submit of her in a bikini after a really apparent modifying fail was noticed by followers.

“When these things happen it’s, ‘haha funny’, but can we like stop editing our photos?” Abbie mentioned.