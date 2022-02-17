Freestyle-Flying Finn decks camera operator in halfpipe mishap

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 17 – Finnish freestyle skier Jon Sallinen despatched a digital camera operator flying throughout his first run in Thursday’s halfpipe qualifying after misjudging considered one of his methods.

Sallinen was midway by way of his run when he misplaced management on the left lip of the pipe, hovering over the sting and clipping the digital camera to ship the operator crashing to the snow.

Sallinen dropped again into the pipe to finish his run and the judges had been very unimpressed, giving him a rating of 18 out of 100, and the digital camera operator was quickly again up on their ft as qualifying continued.

“I wasn’t even sure if I was gonna ski on my second run after my crash, I hope the cameraman is OK, I landed directly on him,” Sallinen stated, blaming the overcast, snowy climate on the Genting Snow Park for the crash.