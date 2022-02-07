Freeway delays after massive truck fire

Motorists face delays and detours after “significant” occasion on Melbourne’s busiest freeway on Saturday morning, when a truck carrying oil burst into flames.

The B-double truck caught hearth about 6.30am, initially closing the Western Ring Road M80 in each instructions.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews arrived on scene inside six minutes to discover a semi-trailer with a combined load alight, which had additionally created a operating oil and grassfire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and the incident was introduced underneath management simply after 7.30 am.

By 11am, Altona-bound motorists had been nonetheless being diverted off the freeway.

VicTraffic stated hose heading in direction of Greensborough had been restricted to a velocity of 40km/h.

Crews stay on scene and motorists have been requested to keep away from the world attributable to street closures and visitors congestion.

“We’ve currently got a significant event happening, we’re going to have a large number of resources involved for some time and it’s going to affect traffic,” a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman stated about 8am.