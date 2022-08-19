Free(ze) State: Motorists warned as snow falls on N3 near Harrismith | News24

Snow has fallen within the Free State close to Harrismith.

Snow has fallen within the Free State, affecting cities comparable to Harrismith and Van Reenen.

Motorists have been suggested to drive cautiously on the N3.

Should the climate worsen, the highway might need to be closed, visitors officers have warned.

Motorists have been suggested to drive cautiously on the N3 within the Free State on account of snow between Van Reenen and Harrismith.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) warned motorists to cut back pace amid icy situations on the freeway as a result of snow and moist climate.

“N3TC requests drivers to please reduce their speed and increase following distances. Keep headlights switched on and approach the area with caution. Inclement weather may result in traffic delays and congestion.”

The South African Weather Service mentioned snow has fallen within the Eastern Cape highlands and Drakensberg areas. However, forecasters had no report of snowfall in and round Harrismith on the time of publication.

The icy situations are anticipated to persist into Saturday, SAWS mentioned.

Snow fall on N3 between Van Reenen and Harrismith. Please cut back your pace, improve following distance and method the world with warning. pic.twitter.com/ss0JWqgwFK — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) August 19, 2022

Social media posts from the world present snow piled up on the edges of the highway, with snowflakes falling.

Kerri despatched us the next video simply previous Harrismith in the direction of Van Reenens. ?? Remember to ship by means of your report, photos, and movies. Send them to our inbox or Whatsapp the data to 072 035 1443. pic.twitter.com/IgAYSh1bDb — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 19, 2022

East facet of Platberg Mountain, Harrismith. Video credit score: Taryn Casey ?? Remember to ship by means of your report, photos, and movies. Send them to our inbox or Whatsapp the data to 072 035 1443. pic.twitter.com/xmhYKtzPYb — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 19, 2022

Free State transport division spokesperson Hillary Mophethe mentioned there had been sleet and snow on the highway since Friday morning.

“Brine and salt are currently being applied from Van Reenen to Boufarm, under the escort of traffic officers. The movement of traffic is currently being monitored by traffic officers through visible patrolling to ensure no incidents happen whilst this application takes place,” she mentioned.

Should the climate worsen, the highway could also be closed, she added.

Snow has additionally reportedly fallen in components of Mpumalanga.