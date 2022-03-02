Freezing temperatures add to Kyiv’s problems as Russian troops approach Ukrainian capital





Thousands of residents are sheltering in unheated basements, underground parking tons and subway stations and a sudden chilly snap has blanketed the town with snow, making the state of affairs much more troublesome.

Viktoriya and her household say leaving their Kyiv residence to spend the night time in a bomb shelter might have saved their lives.

When they returned on Tuesday morning, they found that bullets had pierced two home windows of their residence in a single day. One of them shattered {an electrical} socket close by, leaving a gap the place the plug would usually go.

“I realized there is no place where I can feel safe now,” mentioned Viktoriya, 38, who requested CNN to not use her full title. “My home is not my castle any more. All the time, something is thundering, exploding, shooting.”

And she mentioned there isn’t any aid when issues go quiet. “It becomes even more anxious in the moments of silence, because you know they are not going to last,” she mentioned. Viktoriya says she and her household have been spending most of their time within the shelter, since they’ve a small son and fear about with the ability to maintain him secure of their residence. Many different households with youngsters use the shelter, she says, to allow them to maintain one another firm; the adults additionally discover it comforting being round one another and sharing the burden of fear and the sensation of hopelessness. “Life changed completely in just a moment, and you can’t influence the situation in any way,” she mentioned. “Now it’s no longer you who controls your life, but someone else. And whatever you decide: Whether to stay in Kyiv living in the basement or to go somewhere where it’s calmer, it means the same, you have to leave home.” “The war has only lasted four days so far, but it seems like it has been with us for an infinitely long time. It’s a terrible ‘Groundhog Day’ feeling,” she added. People have spent hours ready in lengthy strains at grocery shops and pharmacies within the metropolis since they opened for the primary time following a 36-hour curfew on Monday. For now, the town’s key infrastructure is holding up. Electricity, warmth and water can be found as regular, however fears of potential disruptions to provides have ratcheted up, because the Russian army closes in on the town. The 40-mile-long (64-kilometer) Russian army convoy — made up of armored autos, tanks, towed artillery and different logistical autos — has reached the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, in response to satellite tv for pc photographs from Maxar Technologies. US officers who have been beforehand stunned by fierce resistance that noticed strange residents take up arms to combat the invasion now worry the state of affairs is turning into “a lot more challenging” for Ukrainians. The officers mentioned in a briefing on Monday that Russia would seemingly lay siege to Kyiv, resulting in ugly scenes of city warfare, one of many folks aware of the matter mentioned. And on Tuesday afternoon, Russian army warned it might perform strikes in opposition to the amenities of the SBU — Ukraine’s State Security Agency — and the 72nd Main Center for Information and Psychological Operations [PSO] in Kyiv. The assertion from the Russian Defense Ministry urged residents close to some targets to “leave their homes,” Russian state information company TASS reported.

CNN’s Oleksandra Ochman contributed to this report.





