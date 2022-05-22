Fremantle’s weather woes continue as Pies run rampant

Fremantle’s resurgent season has hit its first highway block, with their struggles to attain in slippery situations throwing doubt over their top-four claims after receiving one other wet-weather lesson from Collingwood on Sunday.

The Dockers have now scored simply 10 targets of their previous eight quarters within the moist in upset losses to Gold Coast and the Magpies, after a shock 36-point defeat at Optus Stadium.

Fremantle managed only one objective between quarter and three-quarter time within the 12.8 (80) to six.8 (44) defeat, as returning spearhead Matt Taberner went scoreless from seven disposals.

It is the primary time the Dockers have misplaced consecutive video games since defeats to Geelong and Sydney in rounds 18 and 19 final 12 months.

American Mason Cox was introduced in to guide the ruck for the Magpies however his greatest imprint on the sport turned out to be departing it early.

Cox was subbed out within the second time period with a finger harm, triggering the decisive transfer of a powerful Darcy Cameron into the ruck and letting unfastened tremendous sub Oliver Henry, who kicked 4 second-half targets.

The icing was placed on Collingwood’s win by provocative ahead Jack Ginnivan, who celebrated even earlier than kicking his second main within the final quarter after out-marking Brennan Cox and strolling into an open objective.

Camera Icon Collingwood’s Tyler Brown escapes the clutches of Fremantle’s Travis Colyer. Credit: Daniel Carson / AFL Photos

The Magpies’ dedication was underlined by their whopping 88 tackles, together with a 15-5 edge inside ahead 50. Collingwood received the inside-50 depend 60-46 and took eight marks inside 50 to 2.

Fremantle duo Will Brodie and David Mundy had 44 disposals between them within the first half, however it wasn’t sufficient to stop the Magpies from taking a decisive 17-point benefit to the key break in a low-scoring scrap as Rory Lobb and Sam Switkowski acquired the Dockers’ solely majors for the primary half.

The lack of Cox didn’t hinder the Magpies, with West Australian huge man Cameron stepping up within the ruck as Jack Crisp and Jordan De Goey helped the guests flip across the Dockers’ decisive early clearance edge.

Camera Icon Brodie Mihocek soccers a ball house previous Fremantle defender Alex Pearce. Credit: Paul Kane / through AFL Photos

Collingwood moved the ball with extra surety so as to add three targets to none within the second stanza.

The deficit had reached a worrying 23 factors after Will Hoskin-Elliott’s second objective to start out the third, earlier than Brodie added a significant objective to his prolific day on the coalface.

The Pies’ talent within the moist was underlined by high-flier Jeremy Howe’s hanger sitting on the pinnacle of Taberner, and Howe proved a repeated highway block for the Dockers because the guests prolonged their result in 4 targets at three-quarter time.

A freak lead-up resulted in a objective to Michael Walters to start out the final quarter, with Walters changing from a free kick after the ball ricocheted off the leg of Isaac Quaynor and went out on the complete.

If that slice of luck opened the door, it was shortly shut when Griffin Logue and James Aish stuffed issues up on the wing to let Henry objective.

Henry acquired three targets within the final quarter because the Pies prolonged the margin.

Wet climate woes

The Dockers received’t just like the tag of being poor within the moist however it’s one that can observe them now after a second straight upset defeat in heavy going.

While there wasn’t an excessive amount of rain in the course of the match, a heavy downpour pre-game ensured there was loads of floor water and a slippery yellow Sherrin to deal with.

The dedicated Magpies dealt with it higher and after managing simply 4 targets in opposition to the Suns final week, there was one other paltry return in entrance of objective of 6.8.

Camera Icon A deluge earlier than the bounce made situations troublesome in the course of the first half. Credit: Paul Kane / through AFL Photos

Fremantle really received the contested possession depend 175-152 on the again of the within grunt of Brodie, ruckman Sean Darcy and the midfield crew in shut.

The clearance and centre clearance numbers have been additionally nearly stage so the problem is what is going on on the unfold reasonably than a weak point when the ball is in dispute.

Off to the ‘G

Next Saturday’s Melbourne v Fremantle conflict on the MCG might have pitted 1v2 after Brisbane’s loss to Hawthorn, however a number of the gloss has been taken off the match-up now the Dockers have slipped to fourth.

Still, it’s acquired a distinctly huge recreation really feel about it for Fremantle as they journey to the MCG for the primary time this season to tackle the undefeated ladder leaders.

Having been cruising at 7-1, the Dockers at the moment are staring on the prospect of three consecutive defeats and falling again into the pack if they will’t convey the Demons undone.

Melbourne’s kind can’t be faulted, however they’ve come off a comfortable preparation with back-to-back video games in opposition to strugglers West Coast and North Melbourne.