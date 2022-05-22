Australia

Fremantle’s weather woes continue as Pies run rampant

Fremantle’s resurgent season has hit its first highway block, with their struggles to attain in slippery situations throwing doubt over their top-four claims after receiving one other wet-weather lesson from Collingwood on Sunday.

The Dockers have now scored simply 10 targets of their previous eight quarters within the moist in upset losses to Gold Coast and the Magpies, after a shock 36-point defeat at Optus Stadium.

Fremantle managed only one objective between quarter and three-quarter time within the 12.8 (80) to six.8 (44) defeat, as returning spearhead Matt Taberner went scoreless from seven disposals.



