French adventurer, 75, dies attempting to row across the Atlantic solo
Jean-Jacques Savin, a 75-year-old French adventurer who was trying to row throughout the Atlantic Ocean solo, was discovered lifeless inside his boat on Saturday after he had despatched out misery alerts within the days earlier than, his group mentioned.
The Portuguese coast guard discovered the boat overturned close to the Azores, the Portuguese archipelago, on Friday and dispatched a diver on Saturday.
Savin had activated his misery beacons on Thursday evening into Friday morning, the assertion mentioned. An earlier assertion from his daughter, Manon Savin, was posted by his group to his Facebook web page, saying that the beacons signalled a state of affairs of “great difficulty.” French, Portuguese and American officers have been instantly alerted, she mentioned.
The group declined within the assertion on Saturday to elaborate additional about his dying, as the total circumstances weren’t but clear.
Savin had celebrated his seventy fifth birthday at sea on Jan. 14, two weeks after departing from Portugal on January 1 in what he had described as his “last challenge at sea,” rowing throughout the Atlantic from Portugal to the Caribbean. The journey was estimated to take about 100 days.
“Unfortunately, the ocean this time was stronger than our friend,” the assertion mentioned, “he who loved navigation and the sea so much.”
In his final dispatch posted on Facebook earlier than sending the misery alerts, Savin mentioned that his solar energy system, used to cost the machine that desalinated his consuming water, was not working, forcing him to make use of a handbook system that “costs me physical energy.”
“Don’t worry, I’m not in danger!” he wrote. Savin additionally talked about a forecast of sturdy swells and winds however expressed optimism that the sturdy winds would assist push him towards the Azores.