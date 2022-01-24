French adventurer, 75, dies attempting to row across the Atlantic solo

Jean-Jacques Savin, a 75-year-old French adventurer who was trying to row throughout the Atlantic Ocean solo, was discovered lifeless inside his boat on Saturday after he had despatched out misery alerts within the days earlier than, his group mentioned.

The Portuguese coast guard discovered the boat overturned close to the Azores, the Portuguese archipelago, on Friday and dispatched a diver on Saturday.

75-year-old Frenchman Jean-Jacques Savin has died at sea whereas trying to row solo throughout the Atlantic. Credit:Instagram

Savin had activated his misery beacons on Thursday evening into Friday morning, the assertion mentioned. An earlier assertion from his daughter, Manon Savin, was posted by his group to his Facebook web page, saying that the beacons signalled a state of affairs of “great difficulty.” French, Portuguese and American officers have been instantly alerted, she mentioned.

The group declined within the assertion on Saturday to elaborate additional about his dying, as the total circumstances weren’t but clear.