French adventurer dies attempting to row solo across the Atlantic

A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo try and row throughout the Atlantic Ocean.

The demise of Jean-Jacques Savin was introduced by his buddies on a Facebook page that had been chronicling his voyage.

They had obtained no information since Friday, after he activated two misery beacons the earlier evening indicating he was in “great difficulty”, his buddies informed AFP on Saturday.

In the later Facebook publish they stated maritime rescue companies situated his physique on Saturday contained in the cabin of his boat, named “Audacious”, which was found overturned off the Azores Islands, a mid-Atlantic Portuguese archipelago.

The precise circumstances of the tragedy were unknown, Savin’s friends added.

The former soldier set off on January 1 from the southern tip of Portugal on the westward voyage he had anticipated would take about three months.

In 2019, Savin — from the Gironde department in southwest France — had previously floated alone across the Atlantic in a large barrel-shaped capsule. Propelled only by winds and currents, that crossing from Spain’s Canary Islands to the Caribbean took 127 days.

“Unfortunately, the ocean this time was stronger this time than our friend, he who so loved navigating and the sea,” the Facebook publish saying his demise stated.

His journey this time had not gone to plan, blown off track by dangerous winds which meant the journey could be prolonged by some 900 kilometres. Upon his final contact he was situated north of Madeira, heading for Ponta Delgada within the Azores.

Last Wednesday he posted on Facebook that he was experiencing a robust swell and winds, which was “costing me physical energy”. But, he added, “I am not in danger!”

Jean-Jacques Savin had spoken of eager to turn into the “doyen of the Atlantic” as “a way of mocking old age”.

A former paratrooper, pilot and nationwide park keeper in Africa, Savin turned 75 earlier this month on board his two-cabin, eight-metre lengthy rowing boat — and had packed champagne and foie gras to rejoice.

“I’m heading for the open sea, I’m taking three months holiday,” he joked.

“He was an extraordinary, atypical man,” stated Xavier Daney, mayor of Arès in Arcachon Bay the place Savin lived, describing the rower as an “exceptional adventurer”. The mayor added that his ideas had been with Savin’s “daughter Manon, partner Jackie and the whole team of volunteers”.