French couple travel through Saudi Arabia as part of world hitchhiking tour

Two French residents are hitchhiking by means of Saudi Arabia as a part of their aim to journey the world by getting lifts from passersby.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Travelers Louis and Margot, who go by the net pseudonym Onemap2bags, praised the hospitality of the Saudi individuals in an interview with Al Arabiya on Saturday.

“The country is changing a lot and we are very happy to be able to travel here,” stated Louis.

“We know that tourism for international travelers is a bit new here, so we are very happy to have the chance to visit this beautiful country.”

Louis continued, “The people are very kind and hospitable with us so it makes it very easy to travel here, so that’s very nice.”

Louis and Margot hitching a trip to Jeddah from Riyadh. (Screengrab)

The pair have been ready to discover a carry to Jeddah from Riyadh after they have been interviewed by Al Arabiya.

“We love the new generation of Saudi Arabia, and also people are so welcoming,” added Margot.

“Every day we meet people in the street and they always say ‘welcome [to] Saudi Arabia, welcome [to] my country, we are very happy to see tourists,’ so it’s so nice to travel there.”

So far, the couple has been on the street for 17 months they usually have caught lifts from 843 drivers, based on their Instagram web page.

They spent a yr in Africa and just lately traveled throughout Iran earlier than catching a ship to the United Arab Emirates.

After touring by means of Saudi Arabia, they plan to hitchhike by means of Oman, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

They then intention to journey throughout the entire of Asia and Oceania earlier than ending up within the Americas.

Read extra:

Kuwait lifts many COVID-19 restrictions, allows travel abroad

Booster shot mandate for Saudis traveling abroad comes into effect

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers