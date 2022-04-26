Sports
French cyclist Alaphilippe in good spirits, still at hospital after crash | More sports News – Times of India
French street bicycle owner Julian Alaphilippe continues to be in hospital however in good spirits after a freak crash left the world champion with a collapsed lung and damaged bones on the Liege-Bastogne-Liege traditional, his coach and cousin stated on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old, who fell right into a ditch 62 kilometres from the end on Sunday, suffered damaged ribs and a damaged shoulder blade.
“He was like an accident victim, he was still in a lot of pain, but he wasn’t at all down,” Franck Alaphilippe was quoted as saying by French sports activities every day L’Equipe.
“He made one or two silly remarks, as he is used to doing, and I was happy to see that he had already found his joking side… (but) he’s seriously injured, that’s clear, and he’s disappointed.
“He stated to me, ‘I nearly averted the tree, and if I had, perhaps I might even get again on the bike and race once more.’ He was very unfortunate.”
Alaphilippe faces a race in opposition to time to be match for the Tour de France, which begins in Copenhagen on July 1.
“From what I’ve seen of him, I really feel like this episode goes to make him stronger, give him much more psychological power, he’ll be much more decided than earlier than,” said Franck Alaphilippe.
“We cannot give a resumption date but, however I’m very optimistic about the remainder of the season.”
