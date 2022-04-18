French dancer grooves to Snehithane Snehithane remix, video goes viral. Watch

If you’re a common on Instagram and one to maintain up with the viral tendencies on it, then you’ll most likely have a good concept in regards to the French dancer named Jika. He has gone viral just lately for a number of of his dance movies that cater to Indian audiences. For instance, he just lately danced to Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip song from Sooryavanshi.

He has additionally obtained fame for dancing to the viral Indian meme song Kacha Badam. Jika is thought to hop onto these dance tendencies along with his mates and youngsters alike. He is predicated in France and has a substantial quantity of expertise relating to choosing up totally different dance kinds and acing the hook steps to songs. This time, it’s the remixed model of the track Snehithane Snehithane.

Sung by Sadhana Sargam and Srinivas, Snehithane Snehithane was featured within the film Alai Payuthey within the 12 months 2000. And fairly just lately, a remix model of this track has been doing the rounds on the Internet and many individuals could be seen dancing to it. Jika shared this dance video with a caption that reads, “I tried the Bharatanatyam dance.”

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit greater than three days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease complimenting this dancer’s abilities and talent to select up totally different dance kinds. It has additionally obtained greater than 1.3 lakh views on it up to now.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Excellent execution bro.” This remark was accompanied by a number of hearth emojis. “Awesome man, fan from Tamil Nadu,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Come on Indian culture.”

What are your ideas on this video? Would you want to hitch the trio on this dance?