French dancers groove to Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip song, video goes viral. Watch

If you might be acquainted with Bollywood and its remix songs, then you’ll positively have an thought concerning the Tip Tip music that was just lately remade for the 2021 film Sooryavanshi. It options Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar within the lead roles and made a number of waves on social media. This time, a gaggle of French dancers have gone viral for his or her strikes to the identical music.

The video opens to point out the primary dancer who posted the video, Jika, on the venue. Then, some children and he ace each single hook step that this Bollywood dance was carried out by Katrina Kaif, with utmost ease. Their expertise and easy dance strikes have received over many individuals on the Internet and for all the appropriate causes.

In the caption that accompanies this dance video, the poster wrote, “Tip Tip vibes in @arena_futuroscope.” It was full with a laughing face and a hearth emoji. The poster additionally tagged the placement within the caption, it was Arena Futuroscope – an occasion venue positioned in France. And there’s a good likelihood that this video that has been shot there’ll merely wow you.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram simply two days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring this group’s dance expertise. It has additionally acquired greater than 1.7 lakh views on it up to now and the numbers solely preserve growing.

An Instagram person complimented, “Wonderful performance, bro.” “Superb and on our favourite track,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Ultimate bro. Your Bollywood steps are mind blowing, good wishes from India.”

What are your ideas on this viral dance video? Would you want to affix in?