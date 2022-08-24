French data regulator investigating Twitter security allegations

PARIS — France’s knowledge safety watchdog CNIL is investigating a whistleblower’s claims that Twitter made “egregious” misrepresentations to worldwide regulators about its knowledge safety measures.

“The CNIL is currently studying the complaint filed to the [U.S.] Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice,” the French company mentioned in an announcement Wednesday. “If the accusations are correct, the CNIL could take action leading to legal proceedings or a sanction, if it’s clear there were breaches.”

The Washington Post first reported Tuesday that Twitter’s former head of safety Peiter Zatko made the accusations in a grievance alleging that the tech firm violated the phrases of a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission by falsely claiming it had a stable safety plan. Zatko additionally mentioned that privateness ought to turn out to be Twitter’s No. 1 precedence “in light of the egregious and ongoing misrepresentations to the FTC, French and Irish regulators,” in line with the grievance.

A CNIL spokesperson mentioned the regulator solely discovered of the allegations on Tuesday with the Washington Post report. Ireland’s knowledge watchdog additionally met with Twitter representatives after the experiences on Zatko’s claims.

One of Zatko’s alleged “misrepresentations” was an replace to the platform late final yr to adjust to orders from the CNIL, which Zatko mentioned was “blocked [from] rolling out” for a month “in order to extract maximum profit from French users.”

Twitter has denied Zatko’s allegations.