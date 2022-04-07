French election preview — Orbán’s victory — Transparency International Ukraine

We preview this Sunday’s presidential vote in France, talk about the most recent Western responses to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine and replicate on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s reelection. Our particular visitor is Transparency International Ukraine’s Kateryna Ryzhenko.

POLITICO’s Elisa Braun in Paris joins Andrew Gray to arrange the primary spherical of the French presidential election. She explains the temper within the Macron camp, because the president tries to clinch reelection within the face of headwinds together with a lackluster marketing campaign, a powerful displaying by far-right chief Marine Le Pen and uproar over his authorities’s use of consulting corporations to develop insurance policies.

POLITICO’s Matthew Karnitschnig in Berlin seems at whether or not the West is shifting nearer to vitality sanctions on Moscow after condemning Russian forces for conflict crimes over the killings of Ukrainian civilians within the city of Bucha.

And POLITICO’s Lili Bayer unpacks how Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his right-wing populist Fidesz celebration managed to clinch such a decisive victory in final Sunday’s election. Lili additionally explains the EU’s subsequent transfer to set off a process that would minimize funds to Hungary over issues concerning the rule of regulation within the nation.

Kateryna Ryzhenko, deputy secretary-general of the Ukraine department of anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International, tells us what she’s asking EU policymakers to do to assist her nation — now and after the conflict.

Programming notice: Andrew Gray will host a live taping of EU Confidential on Twitter on Sunday at 10 p.m. CET with our group in France to interrupt down the outcomes of the primary spherical of the French presidential election. We may even carry you a particular version of the podcast early Monday morning, so make sure you comply with or subscribe to EU Confidential in your podcast app so that you by no means miss an episode.