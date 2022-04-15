French election round 2 – Slovakian PM in Ukraine — EU’s Russian energy habit

We analyze the newest from the French presidential marketing campaign and listen to Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s first-hand account of his go to to Ukraine. We additionally delve into the issues Europe faces in weaning itself off Russian power.

POLITICO’s Andrew Gray, Matthew Karnitschnig and Maïa de La Baume unpack the methods of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen because the gloves come off in spherical two of the French election. We additionally talk about Ukraine’s rebuff of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier amid extra German angst over arms deliveries. And we ask what Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer thought he may obtain by visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Our reporter Lili Bayer talks to Slovakian PM Heger about his go to to Ukraine with prime EU officers, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He describes his assembly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a harrowing go to to the city of Bucha, the scene of atrocities towards Ukrainian civilians extensively condemned as Russian conflict crimes.

We additionally hear from Henning Gloystein, power director at political danger consultancy Eurasia Group. He units out the obstacles dealing with the EU because it tries to maneuver away from Russian oil and fuel — and warns of the dangers of power rationing within the winter if the bloc doesn’t play its playing cards proper.