French embassy to return to Kyiv from Lviv in Ukraine’s west

France mentioned Thursday its embassy in Ukraine would return to the capital Kyiv from the western metropolis of Lviv, the place it had been relocated in early March after the Russian invasion.

“This redeployment will happen very soon and will allow France to deepen its backing for Ukraine even further in all spheres to face the war unleashed by Russia on February 24,” the international ministry mentioned in an announcement.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made the announcement throughout a phone dialog along with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

France, nonetheless, continues to advise its nationals in opposition to returning to Ukraine, together with to Kyiv.

“We consider returning remains unthinkable for those French people who lived in Ukraine. The return of French compatriots today remains formally prohibited,” the French authorities famous on Tuesday, stressing that “the whole of Ukraine remains a war zone.”

France is offering assist to Ukraine by way of army tools, humanitarian help and help for investigations into abuses allegedly dedicated by Russian forces in opposition to Ukrainian civilians.

The French authorities has allotted 100 million euros for humanitarian assist to Ukraine and neighboring nations, together with Poland and Moldova, that are internet hosting many Ukrainian refugees.

