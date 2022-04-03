French FM Le Drian condemns ‘massive abuses’ committed by Russian forces in Ukraine

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated on Sunday that he firmly condemned what he referred to as the “massive abuses” dedicated by Russian forces in Ukraine within the latest weeks.

Le Drian talked about specifically the city of Bucha exterior Kyiv, the place Ukrainian authorities say a deliberate “massacre” was carried out by Russia.

Le Drian added in the identical assertion that such abuses would represent battle crimes and that France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to placed on trial these answerable for these abuses.

Russia has up to now not commented publicly on the claims.

Moscow has beforehand repeatedly denied Ukrainian claims that it has focused civilians.

